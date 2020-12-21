Vikings turn back Meigs, 64-48

McARTHUR, Ohio — From start-to-finish, the Vikings proved to be too much.

The Meigs boys basketball team fell to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Vinton County by a 64-48 margin on Friday night, with the Vikings outscoring the Marauders in each of the four quarters.

The Marauders (1-5, 1-1 TVC Ohio) were down 15-11 a quarter into play, and the hosts used a 13-to-7 second period to make the margin 28-18 at the break.

Meigs doubled its total in the third quarter, but VCHS poured in 22 points and headed into the fourth with a 50-36 advantage. Vinton County closed the 64-48 win by outscoring MHS 14-to-12 over the final eight minutes.

Meigs hit 18 field goals in the game, including one three-pointer. Meanwhile, VCHS made 25 field goals, including six triples. MHS was 11-of-17 (64.7 percent) at the free throw line, where the Vikings sank 8-of-13 (61.5 percent).

Coulter Cleland led the Maroon and Gold with 28 points on 10 field goals and an 8-for-14 day at the foul line. Wyatt Hoover was next with six points, followed by Andrew Dodson with five, and Brayden Stanley with three on the team’s lone trifecta. Braylon Harrison, Ethan Stewart and Morgan Roberts scored two points apiece for the guests.

Lance Montgomery and Eli Radabaugh had 17 points apiece to lead the victors. Ash Davidson contributed eight points to the winning cause, Randall Matteson and Braylon Damron chipped in with six each, Zayne Karr and Esiason Herrold added four apiece, while Brock Harmon had two points.

The Marauders will look for revenge when Vinton County visits Rocksprings on Feb. 5.

Next, Meigs will host Athens on Tuesday.

By Alex Hawley

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

