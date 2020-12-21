Tornadoes fall to Trimble, Green

Not the way the Tornadoes had planned to spend the weekend.

After falling 69-41 to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division host Trimble on Friday night in Athens County, the Southern boys basketball team dropped a 76-56 decision to non-conference host Green on Saturday in Scioto County.

On Friday, the Tornadoes (0-5, 0-2 TVC Hocking) trailed the Tomcats (3-0, 3-0) 21-2 a quarter into play, and were up 39-8 at halftime. The Purple and Gold snapped out of it in the second half, outscoring THS 18-17 in the third and 15-to-13 in the finale.

In the 69-41 setback, the Tornadoes shot 17-of-47 (36.2 percent) from the field, including 4-of-17 (23.5 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, Trimble shot 25-of-65 (38.5 percent) from the field, including 2-of-4 (50 percent) from deep. SHS was 3-of-7 (42.9 percent) at the foul line, while the Tomcats made 17-of-20 (85 percent).

Southern turned the ball over 21 times, while Trimble committed 14 turnovers. The hosts won the rebounding battle by a 36-to-22 tally, including 15-to-6 on the offensive end. The Tornadoes collected seven assists, three steals and one rejection, while the Tomcats combined for 13 assists, 11 steals and three blocked shots.

Leading the Tornadoes, Cruz Brinager had 11 points and two assists, while Cade Anderson recorded nine points and five rebounds. Ryan Laudermilt, Arrow Drummer and Lincoln Rose scored four points apiece in the setback, Isaac McCarty added three points, while Tanner Lisle chipped in with two.

For the Tornado defense, McCarty blocked a shot, while Laudermilt, Brinager and Drummer each had a steal.

For Trimble, Tyler Weber scored a game-high 15 points and also led the defense with three steals and a block. Austin Wisor recorded 14 points and a game-best four assists, while Blake Guffey posted a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Clarence Jones was next with eight points, followed by Bryce Downs with seven, and Tucker Dixon with six. William Freeborn, Michael Clark, and Cole Wright rounded out the Tomcat total with two points apiece.

SHS is slated to rematch Trimble on Jan. 29 in Meigs County.

Against Green (1-4), SHS was down 20-13 a quarter into play, and 40-21 at halftime. The Bobcats added two points to their lead with a 13-to-11 third period, and headed into the fourth ahead 53-32.

The Purple and Gold saved its best for last with two dozen points over the final eight minutes, but Green sealed the 76-56 victory with 23 in the finale.

SHS and GHS both sank six three-pointers in the contest, with the Tornadoes also making 15 two-pointers, and Green hitting 18 shots from inside the arc. At the foul line, the hosts were 20-of-26 (76.9 percent), while Southern shot 5-of-9 (55.6 percent).

Rose led the Tornadoes with 14 points, followed by McCarty and Laudermilt with 13 apiece. Drummer was next with 10 points, followed by Brinager with four and Aiden Hill with two.

Leading Green, Levi Sampson scored 32 points, and Levi Singleton scored 21. Ethan Huffman was next with 17 points, followed by Levi Belvins with six.

After three in a row on the road, Southern will be back on its home court against Federal Hocking on Tuesday.

