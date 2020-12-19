Rio women rally to upend Maple Leafs

GOSHEN, Ind. — Lexi Woods scored 13 of her game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to lead the University of Rio Grande in a come-from-behind 92-88 win over Goshen College, Friday night, in non-conference women’s basketball action at Gunden Gym.

The RedStorm picked up a second straight victory, upping its overall season mark to 3-5.

Goshen fell to 2-7 with the loss in a game that featured five ties and six lead changes.

The Maple Leafs led by as many as 15 points with just over eight minutes to play in the first half and still enjoyed an 11-point advantage, 50-39, after Sadre’a Rougeau hit one of two free throw attempts with 7:36 left in the third quarter.

That’s when Rio Grande set about laying the foundation for its furious comeback effort.

A pair of free throws by senior Chyna Chambers (Columbus, OH) capped a 17-6 run over the next four minutes, forging a 56-all deadlock with 3:43 remaining in the period and touching off a back-and-forth affair the rest of the night.

Goshen regained a four-point edge by the end of the quarter and still enjoyed the same cushion, 71-67, after a three-pointer by Janara Flowers with 7:23 left to play.

The RedStorm responded with 12 of the next 16 points and took the lead for good when a three-pointer by sophomore Reagan Willingham (Ashville, OH) made it 77-75 with 4:38 remaining.

Woods, a redshirt sophomore from Waverly, Ohio, kept Rio in front down the stretch with a run of nine consecutive points, although it was a pair of free throws by Willingham with five seconds left which sealed the win.

The RedStorm shot 53.8 percent from the floor (21-for-39) in their 57-point second half effort, which helped overcome 22 turnovers for the game.

Rio also enjoyed a commanding 50-38 advantage in rebounding, exactly half of which came on the offensive end.

In addition to Woods’ game-high scoring output, the RedStorm also got double-digit efforts from four other players.

Freshman Caitlyn Brisker (Oak Hill, OH) finished with 19 points, while Willingham netted 14 and the duo of Chambers and junior Avery Harper (Seaman, OH) tossed in 13 points each.

Harper also had a game-high 14 rebounds, while Chambers was credited with a team-high three assists and four steals.

Flowers led Goshen with 20 points, while also yanking down nine rebounds.

Graysen Cockerham added 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and steals in a losing cause, while TaNiece Chapman had 17 points and a team-best 10 rebounds and Rougeau scored 15 points.

The Maple Leafs shot just 37.5 percent from the floor (12-for-32) after halftime and hurt their own cause by connecting on just 22 of their 36 free throw attempts (61.1%) for the game.

