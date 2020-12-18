Lady Tigers take down Eastern, 79-53

MARIETTA, Ohio — Another tough test on headed into the weekend.

The Eastern girls basketball team fell to non-conference host Marietta 79-53 on Thursday in Washington County, giving the Lady Tigers three wins in a row, and the Lady Eagles their fifth straight setback.

Marietta (3-1) was ahead 22-10 a quarter into play and outscored Eastern (1-6) 21-to-15 in the second, making the margin 43-25 at the break.

After halftime, a 15-to-10 run gave the hosts a 58-35 lead with eight minutes to play.

The Lady Eagle offense saved its best for last, scoring 18 points in the finale, but MHS slammed the door on the 79-53 win with another 21-point period.

For the game, Eastern made 21-of-53 (39.6 percent) field goal attempts, including 3-of-8 (37.5 percent) three-point tries, while Marietta was 31-of-64 (48.4 percent) from the field, including 8-of-23 (34.8 percent) from deep. At the foul line, EHS shot 8-of-14 (57.1 percent) and MHS made 9-of-12 (75 percent). The Lady Tigers turned the ball over eight times, while the guests committed 19 turnovers.

Leading Eastern, Jennifer Parker sank a team-best two three-pointers on her way to 17 points, 13 of which came before halftime. Sydney Reynolds and Juli Durst scored a dozen points apiece for the Lady Eagles, Erica Durst came up with five points, while Kennadi Rockhold scored three. Rounding out the EHS scoring, Hope Reed and Ella Carleton tallied two each.

Morgan Altenburger led the hosts with 20 points, 13 of which came in the first half. Jennifer Smith scored 15 in the win, Jessica Smith added 10, while Kenzley Urban scored nine. Rylee Kendall and Adi Hill contributed seven points apiece to the winning cause, Saylor Wharff had six markers, while Aysia Burke chipped in with five.

Eastern will get back to work in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division on Monday at Southern.

