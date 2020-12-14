Raiders 4th at Doan Ford Invitational

BARNESVILLE, Ohio — A solid showing in the season opener.

The River Valley wrestling team had one weight class champion and a half-dozen top-5 efforts en route to placing fourth on Saturday afternoon at the 2020 Doan Ford Invitational held at Barnesville High School.

The Raiders ended the day with 110 points, which easily kept the Silver and Black in the top-half of the final standings for the 19-team field. Both Barnesville and Louisville shared the team title with 180 points, while Martins Ferry was third overall with 116 points.

Nathan Cadle captured first place in the 152-pound division, scoring four pinfall wins in as many matches while bringing home River Valley’s lone championship.

Will Hash went 3-1 overall and placed second at 182 pounds, while Ryan Weber finished third with a 3-1 mark in the heavyweight division. Both Hash and Weber scored two pinfall wins apiece, while Hash also claimed a win by major decision.

Justin Stump went 2-2 overall, including one pinfall win, and placed fourth at 145 pounds.

Andrew Huck (126) and Nathan Brown (160) ended up fifth in their respective weight classes with identical 4-1 records. Huck recorded two pinfall wins, while Brown had a pinfall win and also claimed a major decision.

Aiden Greene (170) and Brice Petitt (220) both went 2-2 overall in their respective divisions, while Hayden Weaver was 1-2 at 106 pounds. Petitt was the only grappler of the three to score a pinfall win.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Doan Ford Invitational held at Barnesville High School.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.