Unbeaten Rebels rout Clay, 73-21

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — It was almost over by the end of the opening period … literally.

The South Gallia boys basketball team had eight different players reach the scoring column and stormed out to a 21-4 first quarter lead on Saturday night during a 73-21 victory over host Portsmouth Clay in a non-conference matchup in Gallia County.

The visiting Rebels (3-0) posted their largest margin of victory of the early season while also remaining unbeaten in non-league contests.

Jaxxin Mabe scored 15 points in the opening canto while helping SGHS build a 17-point cushion, then the Red and Gold followed with a 20-5 surge that extended the halftime lead out to 41-9.

Brayden Hammond poured in seven points as part of an 18-8 third quarter push that widened the lead out to 59-17 entering the finale. The Rebels closed regulation with a 14-4 run to complete the 52-point triumph.

South Gallia made 29 total field goals — including six 3-pointers — and also went 9-of-20 at the free throw line for 45 percent.

Mabe paced the guests with a game-high 29 points, followed by Hammond with 17 points and Ean Combs with nine markers.

Tristan Saber was next with five points, while Blaik Saunders and Kyeler Rossiter chipped in four points each. Noah Cremeans and Garrett Frazee completed the winning tally with respective efforts of three and two markers.

The Panthers (0-4) netted nine total field goals — all 2-pointers — and also went 3-of-8 at the charity stripe for 38 percent.

Gavin Cayton paced Clay with seven points, followed by Colten Payne with four points. Clay Cottle, Jack Holbrook, Jaymes Jones, Kenny Fowler and Jaden Jessee also added two markers apiece in the setback.

South Gallia returns to action Tuesday when it opens TVC Hocking play in Glouster as it takes on Trimble at 7 p.m.

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

