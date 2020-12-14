Lady Eagles fall at Fairland, 56-50

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — If it weren’t for the slow start.

The Eastern girls basketball team was down 14 points eight minutes into Friday’s non-conference game in Lawrence County, where host Fairland held on for a 56-50 victory.

The Lady Eagles (1-4) were just 1-of-8 from the field in the opening stanza, trailing FHS (3-0) 16-2 at the end of the period.

Eastern got a point back in the second quarter, outscoring Fairland 13-to-12 to make the margin 28-15 at the break.

The Lady Dragons, however, were back up 14 headed into the finale, using a 14-to-13 third quarter for a 42-28 lead with eight minutes to play.

Eastern saved its best for last, pouring in 22 points in the finale, but the hosts slammed the door on the 56-50 win with 14 points, shooting 5-of-7 from the field, and 3-of-6 from the foul line.

For the game, Eastern shot 19-of-53 (35.8 percent) from the field, including 3-of-15 (20 percent) from three-point range. Meanwhile, Fairland sank 22-of-40 (55 percent) field goal attempts, including 5-of-8 (62.5 percent) three-point tries. At the foul line, EHS was 9-of-16 (56.3 percent), while FHS shot 7-of-13 (53.8 percent).

Leading the way for the guests, Jennifer Parker sank a team-best two triples on her way to 20 points. Sydney Reynolds was next with 13 points, followed by Juli Durst with six, and Erica Durst with five. Hope Reed scored three in the setback, Ella Carleton added two, while Kennadi Rockhold had one point.

Bree Allen led the Lady Dragons with 25 points, nine of which came from beyond the arc. Emma Marshall was next with 10 points, followed by Kylee Bruce with nine, Kristen Orsburn with six, Katie Brumfield with five and Miaa Howard with one.

After a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division game at Trimble on Monday, the Lady Eagles are scheduled to visit Marietta for a non-league game on Wednesday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

