WHEELING, W.Va. — Point Pleasant had five players chosen to the 2020 Class AA football teams, as selected by members of the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.

The Big Blacks had a quintet of first-time selections on the double-A all-state team, all of whom also ended up coming from the senior class. PPHS also returned to the playoffs after a 1-year hiatus and ended the season with a 4-3 overall mark.

Ryan Duff was a first team selection as a defensive lineman, while Hunter Bush was chosen to the second team offense as a utility player.

Joel Beattie, Zane Wamsley and Travis Donahew were all honorable mention picks on behalf of Point Pleasant.

Fairmont Senior quarterback Gage Michael was the first team captain on offense, while Clay County lineman Riley Perkins was the defensive first team captain.

Bluefield quarteback Carson Deeb was the second team captain on offense and Liberty Raleigh defensive back Braden Howell was the second team defensive captain.

2020 WVSWA Class AA football teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Gage Michael, Fairmont Senior (Captain).

RB: Ethan Payne, Poca; Atticus Goodson, Independence; Jeremiah King, Robert C. Byrd.

WR: Tariq Miller, North Marion; Brandon Wiley, Bluefield.

OL: Derick Flack, Bluefield; Aidan Green, Fairmont Senior; Stevie Carpenter, Sissonville; John Bittinger, Frankfort; Gabe Keech, Poca.

UT: Hunter Patterson, Oak Glen; Dylan Griffith, Sissonville; Drae Allen, Keyser.

K: Jaxson Haynes, Sissonville.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Riley Perkins, Clay County (Captain); Garrett Conaway, North Marion; Kyle O’Conner, Oak Glen; Ryan Duff, Point Pleasant.

LB: Dillon Taylor, Poca; John Covert, Winfield; Jansen Moreland, Frankfort; Shawn Mitchell, Bluefield.

DB: Shawn Pennington, Liberty Raleigh; Andrew Rollyson, Herbert Hoover; Toby Payne, Poca.

UT: Jett Cogar, Braxton County; Devin Hatfield, Herbert Hoover; Gage Patterson, Oak Glen.

P: Peyton Isner, Elkins.

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Carson Deeb, Bluefield (Captain); Nick Chaney, Oak Glen.

RB: Caleb Bower, Wyoming East; Peyton Thompson, Berkeley Springs.

WR: Bryson Lucas, Robert C. Byrd; Alex Brophy, Fairmont Senior.

OL: Josh Reilly, Wyoming East; Will Runyan, Fairmont Senior; Payton Hawkins, Lincoln; Brock Truman, Herbert Hoover; Justin Roberts, Roane County.

UT: Gavin Root, Keyser; Isaac Atkins, Liberty Raleigh; Hunter Bush, Point Pleasant.

K: Levi Paxton, Herbert Hoover.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Gabe Ryan, Keyser; Paxton Shuman, Oak Glen; Brock Robinette, Frankfort; Eric Smith, Fairmont Senior.

LB: T.J. Guire, Elkins; Claude Bauer, Roane County; Nick Scott, Fairmont Senior; Will Kuhn, Lewis County.

DB: Jay Cook, Poca: Braden Howell, Liberty Raleigh (Captain); Dante Ramirez, Elkins.

UT: Trevor Lowe, Nitro; Braeden Murray, Sissonville; Zion Powell, Keyser.

P/UT: Evan Dennison, Fairmont Senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Caleb Alllawat, Nitro; Hunter Ambrose, Berkeley Springs; Caleb Atha, Clay County; Josh Atwood, Chapmanville; Ian Baker, Grafton; Gavin Barkley, Berkeley Springs; Bobby Bart, Lincoln; Hunter Bartley, Herbert Hoover; Sayveon Beafore, Liberty Harrison; Joel Beattie, Point Pleasant; Nathan Beller, Wayne; Dylan Blake, PikeView; Jeff Bowles, Liberty Raleigh; Ethan Bowens, Wayne; Sammy Bradfield, Keyser; Ryker Brown, Bluefield; Jordan Brueck, Weir; Jacob Burns, Herbert Hoover; Colton Casto, Clay County; Jayden Cheriza, Fairmont Senior; Baine Cogar, Braxton County; Jaxon Cogar, Westside; Tyler Cox, Braxton County; Carson Crouch, Winfield; Tyler Curry, North Marion; Kaden Delaney, Grafton; Anthony DiMatteis, Weir; Logan Dodrill, Liberty Raleigh; Travis Donahew, Point Pleasant; Caden Dotson, Logan; Chase Duckworth, North Marion; A.J. Dunbar, Poca; Adam Earls, East Fairmont; Seth Earnest, Keyser; Chayse Evans, Keyser; Jackson Foster, Sissonville; Daylin Goad, Mingo Central; Cyrus Goodson, Independence; Nick Grayam, Herbert Hoover; Brady Grimmett, Independence; Brody Hall, North Marion; Jordan Harvery, Independence; Austin Hawkins, Roane County; Jaydon Hershberger, Shady Spring; Cole Hiett, Frankfort; Antwan Hilliard, Lincoln; Marshall Hobbs, Lewis County; Chandler Johnson, Wyoming East; Andrew Irvine, Grafton; Logan Isom, Independence; Garrett Kesterson, Nicholas County; Logan Kinser, Frankfort; Grant Krajeski, Clay County; Charles Leggett, Robert C. Byrd; Xavier Lopez, Robert C. Byrd; Matt Malik, Oak Glen; Klay Matthews, Scott; Devin Mayers, Liberty Harrison; Braxton McKinney, Independence; Jacob Morton, Clay County; Levi Moore, Lincoln; Aidan Morris, Robert C. Byrd; Dylan Ours, Fairmont Senior; Bryson Pinardo, Shady Spring; Drew Pritt, Braxton County; Corey Prunty, Lincoln; Daniel Reed, Westside; Gage Reitter, Weir; Ty’mir Ross, Berkeley Springs; Will Sarsfield, East Fairmont; Isa Scales, Mingo Central; Aiden Slack, Logan; Zach Snyder, Lincoln; Jeremy Taylor, Oak Glen; Evan Thompson, Berkeley Springs; Corey Townsend, Logan; Joseph Udoh, Nitro; Rodney Vandevender, Elkins; Trace Wagner, Robert C. Byrd; Zane Wamsley, Point Pleasant; Andy Westfall, Frankfort; Colton Williams, Liberty Raleigh.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

PPHS senior Joel Beattie (37) carries the ball inside the 15-yard line, during the Big Blacks’ 38-28 victory over Keyser on Oct. 9 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_12.12-PP-Beattie.jpg PPHS senior Joel Beattie (37) carries the ball inside the 15-yard line, during the Big Blacks’ 38-28 victory over Keyser on Oct. 9 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports PPHS senior Hunter Bush drops back to pass during the Big Blacks’ 10-point victory on Oct. 9 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_12.12-PP-Bush.jpg PPHS senior Hunter Bush drops back to pass during the Big Blacks’ 10-point victory on Oct. 9 in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

Point Pleasant earns 5 total selections; Duff named 1st team DL

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.