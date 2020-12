On Wednesday in the Eastern High School lobby, senior Tessa Rockhold signed her letter of intent to join the Rio Grande softball team. Rockhold, seated center, currently has a 3.8 grade-point average, and plans to major in Sonography. Joining Tessa in the front row are parents Tony Rockhold, and Tina Connolly. Standing in the back, from left, are EHS head softball coach Bryan Durst, travel-ball coach Brian Cummins, and Rio Grande head softball coach Chris Hammond.

