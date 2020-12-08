2020 OPSWA Division V football team

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Valley Publishing area had four players named to the 2020 Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association Division V football team, as voted on by media members throughout the Buckeye State.

Both Meigs and River Valley had at least one player chosen to the Division V squad, with the Marauders coming away with three of the four selections. All four honorees were also named to the honorable mention squad.

The Marauders were represented by seniors Wyatt Hoover and Abe Lundy, as well as junior Coulter Cleland. Lundy was a defensive selection at linebacker, while Hoover and Cleland were respectively named as a wide receiver and quarterback on the offensive list.

Lundy recorded a team-best 110 tackles, five tackles for loss and four forced fumbles, while Hoover caught 12 passes for 303 yards and five scores to go along with 537 rushing yards and six scores on 86 attempts. Hoover was also 32-of-73 passing for 312 yards and two scores.

Cleland was 47-of-82 passing for 734 yards and eight scores before breaking his collarbone midway through the third game of the season.

Sophomore Michael Conkle was the lone selection for the Raiders as the running back amassed a school-record 1,223 rushing yards on 159 carries. Conkle scored 10 touchdowns on the season and also set a single game school mark with 318 rushing yards against Huntington.

Roger Bacon senior Corey Kiner was named the D-5 offensive player of the year, while Ironton senior Reid Carrico was chosen as the D-5 defensive player of the year.

Daniel Shirey of Baltimore Liberty Union and Matt Dzierwa of Tontogany Ostego shared the D-5 coach of the year honors.

2020 Division V All-Ohio Football Teams

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Jacob Brown, Burton Berkshire, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Joseph Dzierwa, Tontogany Otsego, 6-6, 175, Jr.; Dustin Brady, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Gabe Tingle, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-11, 185, Jr.; Cameron Blair, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Michael Patrone, Canfield South Range, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Drew Mitch, Springfield Shawnee, 6-3, 215, Sr.

RB: Jaylen Jennings, Harvest Prep, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Wes Myers, Johnstown, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Mason Sullivan, Kirtland, 6-0, 206, Sr.; Danny Bruckman, Jefferson Area Jefferson, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Trent Leiter, Tontogany Otsego, 5-11, 195, Jr.; Corey Kiner, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 5-10, 210, Sr.

WR: Tellus Andrews, Conneaut, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Lucas Hackworth, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Demetrius Evans, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Nick Burden, West Liberty West Liberty-Salem, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Kameron Cox, Springfield Greenon, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Jaret Frantz, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, 210, Sr.

OL: Ethan Enders, Marion Pleasant, 6-5, 315, Sr.; Ryan Roark, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, 300, Sr.; Matt Davis, Ironton, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Blake Richardson, Wheelersburg, 6-3, 270, Sr.; Tyler Leopold, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, 280, Jr.; Riley LaPorte, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-3, 265, Jr.; Kristian Grman, Kirtland, 5-10, 225, Sr.

K: Jonah Houston, Columbus Academy, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Jimmy Mahlmeister, Ironton, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Nathan Hawks, Springfield Greenon, 6-1, 185, Sr.

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Jake Lusk, Johnstown, 6-4, 230, Sr.; J.J. Perrin, Burton Berkshire, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Cade Limes, Tontogany Otsego, 5-11, 215, Sr.; Zach Prater, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, 290, Sr.; Luke Blasko, Canfield, South Range, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Trevor Lockard, Brookville, 5-11, 230, Sr.; De’Tray Jones, Cincinnati North College Hill, Sr.

LB: Phillip Gibson-Perry, Harvest Prep, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Cy’lyn McSwain, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Mason Rus, Kirtland, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Reid Carrico, Ironton, 6-3, 235, Sr.; Evan Carpenter, Martins Ferry, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Hal Huber, West Salem Northwestern, 6-1, 200, Sr.; William Hardenbrook, Columbiana Crestview, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Rudy Scanlon, Springfield Shawnee, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Nijal Mooney, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-0, 215, Sr.

DB: Joey Grazia, Kirtland, 5-10, 155, Sr.; Anthony DeMarco, Kirtland, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Mason Richards, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Branson Smith, Sabina East Clinton, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Luke Jackson, Lewiston Indian Lake, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Luke Bradford, Portsmouth West, 6-2, 150, Sr.

P: Graham Nicholson, Summit Country Day, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Offensive Player of the Year:

Corey Kiner, Roger Bacon, Sr.

Defensive Player of the Year:

Reid Carrico, Ironton, Sr.

Coaches of the Year:

Daniel Shirey (Baltimore Liberty Union) and Matt Dzierwa (Tontogany Otsego).

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Steven Navalinsky, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, 210, Sr.; Liam Powers, Kirtland, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Levi Gullion, Piketon, 6-3, 195, Jr.; Garrett Newsome, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Brayden Sipple, Blanchester, 6-5, 175, sr

RB: Trevor Moran, North Union, 5-10, 198, Sr.; Austin Shaffer, Marion Pleasant, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Rayshon Kennedy, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, 236, Jr.; Trey Hoover, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-0. 205, So.; Dylan Dominguez, Canfield South Range, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Anthony Demma, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-10, 175, Jr.

WR: Andrew Hunt, Madison Plains, 6-4, 175, Sr.; B.J. Busbee, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Matthew Risner, Minford, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Trevor Carman, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-8, 170, Jr.; Daniel Dominique, Brookville, 6-4, 200, Sr.; Ryan Hallau, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-4, 225, Sr.

OL: Lucas Stoddard, Burton Berkshire, 6-4, 220, Jr.; Max Buchman, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-3, 203, Sr.; JJ Durr, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 5-11, 225, Sr.; Logan Evans, Lewiston Indian Lake, 5-11, 250, Jr.; Taran Tyo, Versailles, 6-4, 275, Jr.; George Prusock, Kirtland, 6-1, 230, So.; Caleb Crabtree, McDermott Northwest, 6-2, 275, Sr.

K: Braxton Sammons, Wheelersburg, 5-11, 180, Jr.; Evan O’Connell, Columbus Ready, 5-8, 150, Jr.

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Gvynn Mendenhall, Columbus Academy, 6-2, 215, Jr.; Hayden Gerhart, Elyria Catholic, 6-4, 265, Jr.; Luke Gogolin, Kirtland, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Dalton Crabtree, Ironton, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Gunnar Crawford, Ironton, 5-10, 225, Sr.; Bryce Prater, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-3, 280, Sr.; Spencer Mesaros, Ravenna Southeast, 6-1, 240, Jr.

LB: Cole Matthews, Columbus Ready, 6-3, 228, Sr.; Carson Andonian, Kirtland, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Lane Herman, Conneaut, Sr.; Zach Kwiatkowski, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-6, 171, Sr.; Cody Taylor, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Daniel Flagel, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Lane Mefford, Lewiston Indian Lake, 5-10, 185, Sr.

DB: Brady Russell, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-9, 175, Sr.; DeAngelo Bell, Warrensville Heights, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Thomas Pondexter, Cleveland Heights Lutheran East, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Zach Barker, Reading, 6-2, 160, Sr.; Irvin Hodrick, Cincinnati Purcell Marian, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Cannon Shafer, Cincinnati Madeira, 6-0, 175, Sr.

P: Gage Sullivan, Kirtland, 6-3, 190, Jr.

THIRD TEAM OFFENSE

QB: Cayden Carroll, Liberty Union, 5-9, 165, So.; Jalen Minter, Beachwood, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Carson Bey, Versailles, 5-9, 170, Jr.

RB: Tyler Saffran, Millbury Lake, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Braydon Johns, Coshocton, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Colt Sechrest, Bellaire, 6-4, 210, Jr.; Talon Borders, Carlisle, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Kainan Stoner, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, 6-1, 200, Sr.

WR: Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 165, Sr.; Hunter Smith, Wellston, 6-5, 180, Sr.; Trent Hacker, Ironton, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Brennin Blevins, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Garrett Jostworth, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-4, 220, Sr.

OL: Marcus Moore, Beachwood, 6-2, 315, So.; Connor Clagg, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-1, 206, Sr.; Bailey Skidmore, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-8, 235, Sr.; Alex Couch, Carlisle, 6-2, 276, Jr.; Daniel Cartuyvelles, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Cain Gonzalez, Springfield Shawnee, 6-1, 320, Jr.; Max Vonderhaar, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-3, 250, Sr.

K: Cason Doolittle, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-1, 151, So.

THIRD TEAM DEFENSE

DL: Robert Mills, Columbus Academy, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Wade Woodworth, Jefferson Area Jefferson, 6-1, 180, So.; Eli Tilley, Portsmouth West, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Nathaniel DiRe, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-10, 209, Sr.; Blake Landis, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-2, 197, Sr.; Max Spelder, Cincinnati Madeira, 6-3, 245, Sr.; Jairon Wilson, Cincinnati Taft, 5-10, 215, Sr.; Aden Neely, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, 6-5, 255, Sr.

LB: Paul Bryant, Madison Plains, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Will Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Devin Coon, Tontogany Otsego, 5-8, 144, Jr.; Dylan Schimmoeller, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 5-11, 178, Sr.; Deontae Brandon, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-0, 183, Sr.; Jake Phillips, Orrville, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Colt Conover, Blanchester, 5-9, 190, Sr.

DB: Alex Wolf, St. Bernard Roger Bacon, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Kyle Howell, Ironton, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Logyn Ratliff, New Lexington, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Trevyn Feasel, North Union, 5-10, 186, Sr.; Josh Clark, Wheelersburg, 6-1, 160, Jr.

P: Dakota Secrest, McDermott Northwest, 6-0, 185, So.

HONORABLE MENTION

QB: Brady Hess, Columbus Academy, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Donald Richendollar, Chesapeake, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Ben Nichols, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Coulter Cleland, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Drew Roe, Portsmouth, 5-8, 145, Jr.

RB: Jon Garvin, Wellston, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Conor Dickens, Oak Hill, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Michael Conkle, Bidwell River Valley, 5-8, 161, So.; Brayden Campbell, McDermott Northwest, 5-9, 175, Jr.; Chase Goff, Martins Ferry, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Landen Pettet, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Zy’ere Rogers, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 5-9, 175, Jr.

WR: Sam Huyghe, Columbus Academy, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Thomas Sentz, Chesapeake, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Camren Loar, Piketon, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Brady Hanson, New Lexington, 6-0, 155, Sr.; Reade Pendleton, Portsmouth, 5-9, 153, So.; Wyatt Hoover, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, 208, Sr.; Noah Dzierwa, Tontogany Otsego, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Jaydon Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 5-8, 155, Sr.; Brian Palmer Jr., Rayland Buckeye Local, 5-7, 165, Jr.; Dalton Patterson, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-1, 180, Jr.; Mason Tucci, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Trent Jakacki, Mantua Crestwood, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Luke Crumbacher, Canfield South Range, 5-11, 150, Sr.

TE: Clayton Cummons, Utica, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Manny Mullens, Harvest Prep, 6-3, 260, Sr.;

OL: Anthony Buckley, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-4, 270, Sr.; Kyle Daley, North Union, 6-1, 269, Sr.; Cael Dent, Ready, 6-3, 290, Sr.; Pat Graves, Harvest Prep, 6-0, 255, Sr.; Rocky White, Ironton, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Drew Harris, Albany Alexander, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Jarrod Wilbur, Wellston, 6-1, 260, Sr.; Flint Barger, Oak Hill, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Easton Lansing, Piketon, 5-11, 230, Sr.; Luke Wroten, Portsmouth West, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Keegan Shank, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-11, 239, Jr.; Wyatt Moyer, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, 225, Jr.; Noah Duck, Martins Ferry, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Colin Shannon, Coshocton, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Kolten Hanlin, Richmond Edison, 5-8, 240, Jr.; Cabot Arbaugh, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-4, 240, So.; Luke Miller, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-4, 245 Sr.; Wyatt Babik, Columbiana Crestview, 6-1, 295, Sr.; Jadon Johnston, Akron Manchester, 6-1, 215, Jr.; Kerri Hewlett, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 320, Sr.; Michael Lally, Canfield South Range, 6-0, 240, Jr.; Jacob Brooks, Canfield South Range, 5-10, 210, Jr.;Austin Roman, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-3, 305, Jr.

K: Mario Rodin, Kirtland, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Harley Novak, Canfield South Range, 5-11, 135, Sr.

DL: Jalen Davis, Harvest Prep, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Chaz Reeder, North Union, 5-10, 216, Sr.; Nick Burns, Chesapeake, 6-2, 280, Jr.; Gage Might, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-11, 217, Sr.; Lucas Pritchard, Lima Bath, 6-5, 250, Jr.; Dylan Schiets, Oak Harbor, 6-2, 230, Jr.; Carter Bibler, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 6-3, 215, Jr.; Jarrell Newman, McConnelsville Morgan, 5-9, 196, Jr.; Ron Pauley, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Hunter Darrah, Rayland Buckeye Local, 6-6, 250, Jr.; Jarett Wallick, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-2, 225, So.; Aaron Craver, Garrettsville Garfield, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Will Skretta, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Gaige McIntyre, Rootstown, 6-3, 295, Sr.

LB: Corey Cress, Madison Plains, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Justin Larochelle, Johnstown, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Brayden Shreyer, Liberty Union, 6-0, 185, Jr.; Cade Young, Amanda-Clearcreek, 6-3, 195, Jr.; Cameron Deere, Ironton, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Logan Neal, Albany Alexander, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Brock Harden, Oak Hill, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Josey Kelly, Williamsport Westfall, 6-1, 187, Sr.; Abe Lundy, Pomeroy Meigs, 6-0, 235, Sr.; Evan Lintz, McDermott Northwest, 5-10, 215, Jr.; Ryan Sissel, Portsmouth West, 5-11, 190, So.; Carson Williams, Wheelersburg, 6-0, 175, Jr.; Keegan Mueller, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Nathan Bertolino, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Jared Drobney, Magnolia Sandy Valley, 5-10, 200, Jr.;Garrett Hershberger, Garaway, 5’11 185, Sr.; Vince Patrone, Bellaire, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Michael Pastella, Youngstown Cardinal Mooney, 6-1, 210, Sr.; Logan Cormell, Canfield South Range, 5-8, 185, Jr.; Austin Lysiak, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, 195, Sr.

DB: Ryan Ernst, Madison Plains, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Shaun Goines, Harvest Prep, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Isaiah Radcliffe, North Union, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Ray Gomez, Genoa Area, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Brayden Timko, Tontogany Otsego, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Collin Fauver, Oak Harbor, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Parker Hutton, Cadiz Harrison Central, 5-9, 170, Fr.; Javan Belt, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-2, 160, Sr.; Alexander Roden, Sugarcreek Garaway, 6-1, 155, So.; Brandon Yanssens, Columbiana Crestview, 5-8, 160, Sr.; Kaden Lau, Massillon Tuslaw, 5-11, 160, Sr.

P: Caleb Schneider, Johnstown, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Landon Jordan, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-0, 185, Jr.; Carson Copeland, McConnelsville Morgan, 6-1, 185, So.; Colin Lysiak, Garrettsville Garfield, 6-0, 160, Jr.

Meigs lands 3 selections; Raiders earn 1 pick

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

