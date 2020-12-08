Lady Marauders blast Wellston, 57-33

WELLSTON, Ohio — Going out of town to feel it from downtown.

The Meigs girls basketball team nailed seven trifectas and had nine different players reach the scoring column Monday night during a 57-33 victory over host Wellston in a Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division matchup in Jackson County.

The Lady Marauders (2-1, 1-1 TVC Ohio) got five points from Delana Wright while building an early 12-9 first quarter lead, then the guests got six points from Mallory Hawley as part of an 18-10 surge that resulted in a 30-19 cushion at the break.

Rylee Lisle — who had six points in the first half — contributed a pair of 3-pointers in each of the final two frames and helped spearhead a 13-8 third quarter run that led to a 43-27 edge entering the finale.

Lisle’s final six points also paced a 14-6 run down the stretch that ultimately wrapped up the 24-point triumph.

The Maroon and Gold netted 23 total field goals and also went 4-of-9 at the free throw line for 45 percent.

Lisle came off the bench and paced MHS with a game-high 18 points to go along with four blocks. Hawley was next with 13 points, five steals and four blocks in the win.

Wright and Andrea Mahr followed with seven points apiece, while Jerrica Smith chipped in four markers. Keaghan Wolfe, Mara Hall, Hannah Durst and Maggie Musser completed the winning tally with two points each.

WHS made nine total field goals — including a trio of 3-pointers — and also went 12-of-18 at the charity stripe for 67 percent.

Jenna Johnston paced the Blue and Gold with 11 points, followed by Madison Potts with seven points and Lauren Cheatham with six markers.

Daycee Clemons was next with four points, while Makenna Gilgour, Kimmi Aubrey and Taylar Spencer completed the scoring with two points apiece.

Meigs is slated to return to action Monday when it hosts Alexander in a TVC Ohio matchup at 6 p.m.

