The Ohio University football team will be at Peden Stadium for the final time this season on Saturday, as the Bobcats welcome Buffalo. The winner of this game will control its own destiny in terms of the Mid-American Conference East Division, with OU entering at 2-1, and the Bulls at 4-0. The Senior Day game is scheduled to be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network at 3:30 p.m.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/12/web1_12.4-OU-Standalone.jpg Alex Hawley|OVP Sports