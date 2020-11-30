Lady Eagles win at Shenandoah, 64-58

SARAHSVILLE, Ohio — On the road and into the win column.

In its first away game of the season, the Eastern girls basketball team picked up win No. 1, defeating non-conference host Shenandoah 64-58 on Saturday in Noble County.

The Lady Zeps (0-1) were up 17-15 at the end of the first quarter, but a 19-to-11 run in the second quarter gave Eastern (1-1) a 34-28 halftime advantage.

Shenandoah outscored the Lady Eagles 21-to-18 in the third quarter, making the guests’ advantage 52-49 with eight minutes to play.

Eastern’s defense saved its best for last, holding the hosts to nine points in the fourth. The Lady Eagle offense was at its most accurate in the finale, hitting 6-of-10 field goal attempts in the period, and sealing the 64-58 victory.

For the game, EHS shot 29-of-57 (50.9 percent) from the field, including 2-of-7 (28.6 percent) from three-point range. SHS was 24-of-47 (51.1 percent) from the field, including 5-of-9 (55.6 percent) from beyond the arc. The guests were 4-of-7 (57.1 percent) from the foul line, where the Lady Zeps made 5-of-11 (45.5 percent).

Leading the Lady Eagles, sophomores Erica Durst and Sydney Reynolds tallied 19 and 17 points respectively. Jennifer Parker was responsible for both of the team’s three-pointers on her way to a dozen points. Juli Durst contributed 10 points to the winning cause, Whitney Durst chipped in with four, while Hope Reed added two.

Ashleigh Wheeler led Shenandoah with 20 points, featuring a game-best three trifectas. Brylee May was next with 18 points, followed by Charli Wickham with nine.

Eastern returns to the court at Federal Hocking on Thursday.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

