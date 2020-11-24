CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Wahama senior Emma Gibbs was the lone Mason County player chosen to the 2020 West Virginia Sports Writers Association Class A volleyball teams, as voted on by both coaches and members of the media within the Mountain State.

Gibbs — a 4-year starter as primarily a front row attacker — secured her third all-state selection by ending up on the second team. Gibbs was previously a special honorable mention choice each of the last two years.

The Lady Falcons posted the program’s best-ever finish to a season with an 18-8 overall mark.

Emma Wyer of Wirt County was named the first team captain, while Regan Smith of Tyler Consolidated was the second team captain.

2020 WVSWA Class A volleyball team

FIRST TEAM

Emma Wyer, Wirt County (Captain); Aaliyah Brunny, Parkersburg Catholic; Mady Winters, Magnolia; Janessa Harris, Buffalo; Hope Weber, Paden City; Rebekah Rupert, Ritchie County; Mallory Yeater, Paden City; Jenna Boice, Parkersburg Catholic; Adeline Sims, Wirt County; Sierra Miller, East Hardy.

SECOND TEAM

Regan Smith, Tyler Consolidated (Captain); Olivia Ramsey, Man; Hannah Casey, Charleston Catholic; Lakyn Joy, Williamstown; Carrah Ferguson, Gilmer County; Gavin Pivont, Summers County; Abigail Lanham, Notre Dame; Lenieca Grimm, Magnolia; Taylor Isaac, Summers County; Emma Gibbs, Wahama.

SPECIAL HONORABLE MENTION

Caleigh Phillips, Tyler Consolidated; Kenzie O’Dell, Greenbrier West; Hallie Bigley, Ravenswood; Jillian Modesitt, Williamstown; Joni Smith, Buffalo; Gracie O’Neil, Moorefield; Brooke Nutter, Greenbrier West; Erin Riggle, East Hardy; Abby Nichols, Ritchie County; Sydney Phipps, James Monroe; Hannah Koontz, Pendleton County; Courtney Green, Greater Beckley Christian; Kenzie Rinchich, Sherman; Kaiden Amos, Doddridge County; Victoria Hood, Magnolia; Elizabeth Renzelli, Notre Dame; Chloe Mitchem, River View; Maddy Richards, Wirt County; Kaileigh Hodges, Montcalm; Hannah Lafferre, Petersburg; Chloe Clark, Charleston Catholic.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hannah Rhodes, Ravenswood; Natalie Agee, Greenbrier West; Remi Hinkle, Moorefield; Liv Meador, Summers County; Chloe Hale, Buffalo; Anna Yost, Clay-Battelle; Abi Jo Nicholson, Doddridge County; Shelby Shuman, South Harrison; Taylor McHenry, Gilmer County; Caraline Nelson, Sherman; Jenna Fisher, Greater Beckley Christian; Rhyan Hunter, Huntington St. Joe; Karissa Hunnicutt, James Monroe; McKenzie Thomas, Paden City; Madison Ross, Parkersburg Catholic; Aaliyah Goldizen, Petersburg; Sierra Garlic, River View; Alyssa Kocher, Magnolia; Madalena Daugherty, Madonna; Jenna Gladwell, Meadow Bridge; Mackenzie Smith, St. Marys; Nicole Reasbeck, Wheeling Central.

Wahama senior Emma Gibbs named to second team

