2020 All-OVC cross country teams

CENTENARY, Ohio — Gallia Academy had a total of three athletes earn all-league honors on the Ohio Valley Conference cross country teams for both boys and girls this past 2020 fall season, which were based on final placements at the annual OVC championship meet.

Seniors Sarah Watts and Tristin Crisenbery were respectively represented on the first team in both girls and boys, while senior Maddie Stewart was the first of two honorable mention selections.

Watts — who won the OVC girls race as a freshman and also as a senior — is a 3-time first team honoree on the all-league team.

Both Crisenbery and Stewart were first-time recipients of All-OVC accolades in cross country.

Mark McFann of Rock Hill was named the coach of the year for both boys and girls teams.

All-OVC Girls CC Team

FIRST TEAM

Sarah Watts, Gallia Academy; Camryn Miller, Rock Hill; Laura Hamm, Coal Grove; Bella Stevens, Rock Hill; Kylee Thomas, Coal Grove; Kylie Gilmore, Rock Hill; Emma Marshall, Fairland.

Coach of the Year:

Mark McFann, Rock Hill.

HONORABLE MENTION

Maddie Stewart, Gallia Academy; Brianna Reynolds, Rock Hill.

All-OVC Boys CC Team

FIRST TEAM

Charlie Putnam, Portsmouth; William Harrison, Ironton; Noah Wood, Rock Hill; Elijah Dillon, Coal Grove; Sam Simpson, Rock Hill; Dylan Griffith, Rock Hill; Connor Blagg, Rock Hill; Ben Mattam, Fairland; Jeffrey Sparks, Coal Grove; Tristin Crisenbery, Gallia Academy.

Coach of the Year:

Mark McFann, Rock Hill.

HONORABLE MENTION

Sam Miller, Fairland; Jayce Edwards, Coal Grove.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Gallia Academy senior Tristin Crisenbery (848) leads a pack of runners around a turn at the 2020 Skyline Bowling Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 8 at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_11.18-GA-Crisenbery.jpg Gallia Academy senior Tristin Crisenbery (848) leads a pack of runners around a turn at the 2020 Skyline Bowling Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 8 at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts (866) breaks away from the field at the 2020 Skyline Bowling Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 8 at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_11.18-GA-Watts.jpg Gallia Academy senior Sarah Watts (866) breaks away from the field at the 2020 Skyline Bowling Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 8 at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Maddie Stewart (864) hits full stride at the 2020 Skyline Bowling Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 8 at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_11.18-GA-Stewart.jpg Gallia Academy senior Maddie Stewart (864) hits full stride at the 2020 Skyline Bowling Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 8 at Gallia Academy High School in Centenary, Ohio. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports) Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

Gallia Academy produces 3 league honorees

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.