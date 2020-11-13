Lady Knights fall in Class AA quarterfinals

The sixth-seeded Point Pleasant volleyball team fell to No. 3 seed Oak Glen in straight sets on Friday Morning in a WVSSAC Class AA quarterfinal match at the Charleston Coliseum. The Lady Knights finish the season with a 13-11 record, and exit the postseason in the state quarterfinals for the second consecutive fall. A complete recap of the Lady Knights’ 2020 state quarterfinal match against Oak Glen will be available in the Tuesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports)

