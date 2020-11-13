PPMS soccer team goes undefeated

Pictured are members of the 2020 Point Pleasant Middle School Black Knight soccer team, who recently completed an undefeated season by allowing only two goals in over 540 minutes of game action. Kneeling in front, from left, are Malachi Hart, Zayden Tolliver, Kolby Frum, Liam Fallon, Kendra Lee, Tyler Burt, Olivia Fields, Bella Tolliver, Kiera Tatterson, Mackenzie Weikle and Bailey Snyder. Standing in back are head coach J.D. Shrader, Evan Bailes, Delaney Pearson, Hannah Baker, Jaren Reed, Cassandra Weikle, Garin Hudnall, Alex Shrader, Katie McCutcheon, Brock Burt, Jordan Haynes, Addison Burt, Reece Oliver, and assistant coach Travis Tolliver. The Black Knights finished the year with a goal differntial of plus-27. (Submitted photo)

