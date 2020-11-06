2020 SEDSCA D-2 boys soccer team

Gallia Academy had four players selected to the 2020 Southeast District Soccer Coaches Association in Division II, as was determined by votes on behalf of the varsity coaches withing the southeast Ohio district.

Senior Colton Roe and junior Brody Wilt were first team selections for the Ohio Valley Conference champion Blue Devils, with senior Bode Wamsley and sophomore Maddux Camden both being chosen to the second team.

Senior Dalton Vanco and junior Ayden Roettker were each selected to the honorable mention squad.

Ethan Kerns of Unioto was chosen as the D-2 player of the year and Jon Estep of Wheelersburg was named the coach of the year. Jacob Perry of Lucasville Valley was selected as the D-2 assistant coach of the year in the area.

Below is the list of the SEDSCA Division II boys team.

FIRST TEAM

Braeden Bergstrom, McClain; Caleb Boyer, Waverly; Ty Broermann, Jackson; Connor Bucher, Miami Trace; Will Bullock, Circleville; Adam Coil, Marietta; Adam Cunningham, Circleville; Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander; Collin Ghearing, Jackson; Lucas Hanes, Unioto; Aaron Haynes, Waverly; Caleb Hazelbaker, Portsmouth West; Ethan Kerns, Unioto; Tyler McClellan, Fairfield Union; Brayden McConnell, Warren; Donovan O’Malley, Athens; Gavin Ott, Warren; Noah Reeves, McClain; Colton Roe, Gallia Academy; Braulio Rosas-Clouse, Athens; David Sarver, Marietta; Austin Shields, Alexander; Ethan Steele, Miami Trace; Maverick Stone, Portsmouth West; Landon Weber, Hillsboro; Logan Weber, Hillsboro; Brody Wilt, Gallia Academy.

Player of the Year:

Ethan Kerns, Unioto.

Coach of the Year:

Jon Estep, Wheelersburg.

Assistant Coach of the Year:

Jacob Perry, Lucasville Valley.

SECOND TEAM

Bryson Badgley, McClain; Connor Ball, Jackson; Max Brooks, Circleville; Christian Caldwell, Miami Trace; Maddux Camden, Gallia Academy; Ben Goodman, Warren; Tyler Fritchley, Alexander; Jaden Haldeman, Miami Trace; Brady Jaunarajs, Athens; Isaac Kuhn, Jackson; Richie Lester, McClain; Kyle Mahoney, Warren; Ethan Marasek, Portsmouth West; Brody McGregor, Marietta; River Pettigrew, Unioto; Charles Phillips, Hillsboro; Caleb Redding, Fairfield Union; Ronnie Rowley, Fairfield Union; Dylan Schurman, Hillsboro; Keagan Smith, Waverly; Charlie Strohm, Athens; Drake Teeters, Waverly; Mac Threatt, Marietta; Austin Throckmorton, Portsmouth West; Bode Wamsley, Gallia Academy; Jayce Wingo, Unioto; Isaac York, Alexander; Eddy Zheng, Circleville.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jase Allison, McClain; Nick Burns, Circleville; Noah Collins, Jackson; Antonia Cruz, Unioto; Mason DuBois, Fairfield Union; Brady Evans, Athens; Todd Ford, Miami Trace; Shane Gardner, Warren; Jantzen Gebczyk, Marietta; Bodie Hammack, Fairfield Union; Johnny Hatfield, Hillsboro; Logan Johnson, Miami Trace; Britton Kritzwiser, Waverly; Waylon Lamerson, Waverly; Jared Opperman, Portsmouth West; Landon Perkins, Portsmouth West; Dylan Rigsby, Hillsboro; Ayden Roettker, Gallia Academy; Nick Rothe, Circleville; Luke Scanlan, Athens; Marshall Sloter, Warren; J.C. Stark, Unioto; Dalton Vanco, Gallia Academy; T.J. Vogt, Alexander; Cayden Wheeler, Marietta; Lyle White, McClain; Broc Williams, Jackson; Clayton Williams, Alexander.

Blue Devils land 6 on SEDSCA D-2 teams

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

