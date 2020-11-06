2020 SEDSCA D-2 girls soccer team

Gallia Academy had four players selected to the 2020 Southeast District Soccer Coaches Association in Division II, as was determined by votes on behalf of the varsity coaches withing the southeast Ohio district.

Junior Preslee Reed was a first team selection for the Blue Angels, with junior Kyrsten Sanders being chosen to the second team.

Junior Kaylie Clark and senior Koren Truance were each selected to the honorable mention squad.

Isabel Ruff of Fairfield Union was chosen as the D-2 player of the year and Casey Bischof of FUHS was also named the coach of the year. Paul Swaim of Athens was selected as the D-2 assistant coach of the year in the area.

Below is the list of the SEDSCA Division II girls team.

FIRST TEAM

Nikki Beans, Athens; Magarah Bloom, Miami Trace; Caroline Brown, Fairfield Union; Nilyn Cockerham, Circleville; Mackenzie Dietrick, Hillsboro; Alexis Frazee, Warren Local; Sydney Free, Unioto; Danielle Jones, Circleville; Sarah Lefever, Jackson; Loren Moran, Waverly; Kristen Pfaff, Marietta; Kerigan Pollard, McClain; Preslee Reed, Gallia Academy; Isabel Ruff, Fairfield Union; Riley Schultz, Logan Elm; Courtney Schuck, Marietta; Abbie Seals, Unioto; Taylor Sloan, Warren; Zoiee Smith, Waverly; Sydney Spires, Logan Elm; Taylor Thorpe, Jackson; Brooke Ulicny, Hillsboro.

Player of the Year:

Isabel Ruff, Fairfield Union.

Coach of the Year:

Casey Bischof, Fairfield Union.

Assistant Coach of the Year:

Paul Swaim, Athens.

SECOND TEAM

Mackenzie Adams, Hillsboro; Olivia Adams, Logan Elm; Payton Alloway, Warren; Osha Backus, Athens; Samantha Blair, Hillsboro; Abby Dengler, Circleville; Jenna Euler, Fairfield Union; Kirsten Evans, Jackson; Karma Fugate, Athens; Gretchen Lankford, Marietta; Kandice Mathews, Miami Trace; Jayden McKell, Unioto; Payton Mullen, Marietta; Brandy Robinson, Unioto; Michela Rhoads, Waverly; Millie Ryan, Warren; Kyrsten Sanders, Gallia Academy; Emma Smith, Fairfield Union; Marley Stroth, Jackson; Amelia Willis, Waverly; Kenedi Wise, McClain; Faith Yancey, Circleville.

HONORABLE MENTION

Kenzie Anderson, McClain; Sophia Atherton, Athens; Savannah Banks, Warren; Emma Bapst, Jackson; Reagan Barton, Miami Trace; Catherine Baucom, Hillsboro; Bryana Bledsoe, Hillsboro; Kaylie Clark, Gallia Academy; Sophie Cochran, Warren; Makayla Coyan, Circleville; Elena Dulach, Athens; Carmen Enochs, Miami Trace; Payton Ford, Circleville; Tia Fowler, Logn Elm; Brooke Holt, Fairfield Union; Katie Mannix, Marietta; Luca Matesic, McClain; Avery Miller, Unioto; Bella Neal, Fairfield Union; Ariella Pelletier, Unioto; Claire Schenkel, Marietta; Kylie Smith, Waverly; Koren Truance, Gallia Academy; Mattie Walburn, Jackson; Callena Wiget, Logan Elm.

4 Blue Angels named to all-district squad

