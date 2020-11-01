Black Knights win AA-A Region IV title

Hoping the third time is a charm. The Point Pleasant boys soccer team secured the program’s third state tournament berth on Sunday afternoon will a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Scott in the Class AA-A Region IV championship held at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Point Pleasant. The Black Knights — who last appeared at the state tournament in 1993 — will be aiming for the program’s first-ever state tournament win on Friday night when it takes on Charleston Catholic in a semifinal match at Carter Field in Beckley. Point Pleasant’s contest with the Irish will start at approximately 7 p.m. More details of Point Pleasant’s thrilling Region IV championship will appear in the Tuesday sports editions of the Point Pleasant Register, Gallipolis Daily Tribune and The Daily Sentinel. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/11/web1_PP-Champs-WEB.jpg