Big Blacks blank Winfield, 10-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — A defensive clinic.

The Point Pleasant defense had three takeaways and never even allowed visiting Winfield to make it to the red zone on Friday night at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field, where the Big Blacks claimed a 10-0 victory for their third win in a row.

The Generals (0-5) had their best chance to score on their first drive, but came up just short on a 40-yard field goal attempt. WHS made it back across the 50 on its second drive, but punted for the first of three times in the opening half.

Point Pleasant (4-2) — with its first shut out win since a 7-0 win over Man on Oct. 25, 2019 — punted on its first five possessions of the game. The Big Blacks’ forced the game’s first turnover with just 19 seconds left in the half, with sophomore Gavin Jeffers recovering a fumble for the hosts on their own 24.

After a Generals punt on the first drive of the second half, Point Pleasant made it to the WHS side of the field before punting back to the guests. WHS punted for the second time in the half, and the Big Blacks took over at midfield.

PPHS took the game into the fourth quarter and finally broke the scoreless tie with 7:52 to play. PPHS senior Joel Beattie — who caught a third-and-11 pass on the WHS 1 — was hit in the backfield on the fourth-down carry, but still managed to make it across the goal line, taking a Generals defender along for the ride. Elicia Wood added the point-after kick, giving the hosts a 7-0 lead.

Beattie got the ball back for the hosts with an interception on the ensuing Winfield drive, and Point Pleasant made it a two-possession game with 3:18 left, as sophomore Hunter Bonecutter connected on a 39-yard field goal.

Winfield’s comeback dreams took a major hit on the following drive, as Point Pleasant senior Travis Donahue intercepted a pass with 2:35 to play.

WHS got the ball back with less than a minute to play after a PPHS turnover on downs on the Winfield 17. The Big Blacks defense capped off the 10-0 win, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth down as time expired.

The Big Blacks claimed a 13-to-11 edge in first downs, despite Winfield earning a 172-to-154 advantage in total offense. WHS had 86 yards through the air and on the ground, while Point Pleasant ended with 77 yards rushing and 77 yards passing. PPHS was penalized eight times for 75 yards, while the Generals were sent back five times for 35 yards.

Point Pleasant senior Hunter Bush completed 16-of-20 passes for 77 yards in the win.

Evan Roach led the team in rushing with 74 yards on 17 carries, and receiving with 23 yards on five grabs. Zane Wamsley ended with 19 total yards on five catches and one carry, while Beattie had 16 yards and a touchdown on three catches and one rush. Lane Rollins hauled in two passes for 15 yards, while Trey Peck caught one five-yard pass.

Leading the PPHS defense, Brooks Pearson came up with a team-best two tackles for a loss, while Beattie had one tackle for a loss to go with an interception.

For Winfield, Brycen Brown was 10-of-21 passing for 86 yards. John Covert earned 93 total yards on 18 carries and three receptions, Carson Crouch had 60 yards on three catches and two rushes, while Carter Perry earned 39 yards on three receptions and two carries.

PPHS has now won three straight in the head-to-head series with Winfield.

Point Pleasant senior Mark Fowler (36) hits WHS quarterback Brycen Brown (5) as he releases a pass, during the Big Blacks' shut out victory on Friday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Point Pleasant sophomore Hunter Bonecutter (61) connects on a 39-yard field goal with 3:18 left in the Big Blacks' 10-0 victory over Winfield on Friday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. PPHS senior Lane Rollins carries the ball in front of Winfield's John Covert, during the Big Blacks' 10-0 win on Friday in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Point Pleasant senior Joel Beattie drags a Winfield defender across the goal line, breaking the scoreless tie with 7:52 to play in Friday's non-conference game at OVB Track and Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

