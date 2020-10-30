2020 All-District girls golf teams

The Ohio Valley Publishing area picked up a total of five selections on the 2020 Southeast District Girls Golf Coaches teams, as chosen by the coaches within the southeastern Ohio region.

Both Meigs and Gallia Academy — respective league champions of the Tri-Valley Conference and Ohio Valley Conference — led the way with two honorees apiece on the Division II squad, while River Valley also came away with a single selection.

Meigs senior Caitlin Cotterill — an individual state qualifier this past fall — was a second team selection, while classmate Kylee Robinson was named to the honorable mention squad.

Sophomore Maddi Meadows was a second team honoree for the Blue Angels, while senior Lilly Rees was chosen to the honorable mention list.

Junior Erika Justus was also named to the D-2 honorable mention squad on behalf of the Lady Raiders.

Maddi Shoults of Westfall was named the D-2 player of the year, while Kevin Shoults of Westfall was chosen as the D-2 coach of the year.

Libby Aleshire of Miami Trace was chosen as the Division I player of the year. Randee Seevers of Marietta was the D-1 coach of the year.

Division II Girls

FIRST TEAM

Maddi Shoults, Westfall; Elaina Seeley, Circleville; Taylor Ralston, Manchester; Riley McKenzie, Crooksville; Sydney Ater, Adena; Brianna Weller, McClain.

Player of the Year:

Maddi Shoults, Westfall.

Coach of the Year:

Kevin Shoults, Westfall.

SECOND TEAM

Emily Lott, Unioto; Caitlin Cotterill, Meigs; Abbi Zornes, South Point; Brooklynn Tolle, North Adams; Emily Cook, Westfall; Maddi Meadows, Gallia Academy.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lilly Rees, Gallia Academy; Jaya Booth, Vinton County; Kylee Robinson, Meigs; Erika Justus, River Valley; Izzy Seeley, Circleville; Payton Stapleton, West Union; Carrington McGlothin, Peebles; Ava Messer, South Webster; Lauren Bevins, Pike Eastern; Maddie Cook, Westfall; Maggie Armstrong, Piketon; Jiarui Zhang, Zane Trace; Lexi Hall, Fairland; Sydney Belville, Fairfield Union; Grace Willett, Southeastern; Leah Ryan, Waterford.

Division I Girls

FIRST TEAM

Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace; Saylor Whariff, Marietta; Ashely Aldridge, Logan; Hollis Sturgill, Warren; Trista Stanley, Marietta; Alyssa Butler, Miami Trace; Isabella Fischer, Chillicothe.

Player of the Year:

Libby Aleshire, Miami Trace.

Coach of the Year:

Randee Seevers, Marietta.

SECOND TEAM

Makayla Welch, Marietta; Skyler Radabaugh, Warren; Madeline Lewis, Jackson; Addi Herb, Marietta; Lisa Liu, Athens.

HONORABLE MENTION

Olivia Kaiser, Athens; Paige Hartley, Marietta; Isabella Sculley-Tenpenny, Jackson; Maykala Barnes, Miami Trace; Lacey Davis, Warren; Julie Lemaster, Chillicothe; Lauren Johnson, Logan.

OVP area lands 5 total selections

