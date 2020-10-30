2020 Southeast District boys golf teams

The Ohio Valley Publishing area picked up a total of seven selections on the 2020 Southeast District Boys Golf Coaches teams, as chosen by the coaches within the southeastern Ohio region.

Gallia Academy — which qualified for the Division II tournament this past fall — led all of the local programs with four selections, while River Valley, Meigs and Southern also came away with a representative apiece.

The Blue Devils were honored with a player on the first and second team lists in Division II, as well as a player being named to the honorable mention squad. Head coach Mark Allen was also named the D-2 Coach of the Year by his peers.

Sophomore Laith Hamid was a first team honoree for GAHS, while senior Cooper Davis was named to the second team in Division II. Sophomore Beau Johnson was also named to the honorable mention group on behalf of the Blue Devils.

River Valley senior Jordan Lambert and Meigs senior Bailey Jones both earned honorable mention selections in Division II for their respective programs.

Trevin Mault of Wheelersburg was chosen as the D-2 player of the year.

Southern junior Tanner Lisle was the lone area representative in Division III after being chosen to the honorable mention squad.

Daulton McDonald of Manchester was named the D-3 player of the year, while West Union’s Carl Schneider was named the coach of the year.

Seth Dennis of Warren was chosen as the Division II player of the year. Nathan Evans of Warren was also named the D-1 coach of the year.

Division II Boys

FIRST TEAM

Trevin Mault, Wheelersburg; Clayton Thomas, Fairland; Josh Tipton, Fairfield Union; Landon Roberts, Fairland; Laith Hamid, Gallia Academy; Jacob Lemley, Chesapeake.

Player of the Year:

Trevin Mault, Wheelersburg.

Coach of the Year:

Mark Allen, Gallia Academy.

SECOND TEAM

Cooper Davis, Gallia Academy; Devon Miller, Fairfield Union; Charlie Lewis, Unioto; Logan Cummins, Piketon; Christian Hall, Chesapeake; Brayden Sexton, South Point.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jordan Lambert, River Valley; Bailey Jones, Meigs; Owen Armstrong, Piketon; Cody DiFrederico, Zane Trace; T.J. Vogt, Alexander; Dilon Riffle, Logan Elm; Cooper McKenzie, Wheelersburg; Brock Hamon, Vinton County; Jackson Stephens, Chesapeake; Beau Johnson, Gallia Academy; Cameron Mayo, Fairland; Landin Walker, Fairfield Union; Jack Holcomb, Circleville; Braxton Platt, Unioto; Wesley Potts, McClain; Jack Latham, Westfall; Garrett Wahl, Washington.

Division III Boys

FIRST TEAM

Daulton McDonald, Manchester; Owen Carney, Crooksville; Blake White, Crooksville; Clayton Jones, West Union; Connor Copeland, Belpre; T.J. Holt, North Adams.

Player of the Year:

Daulton McDonald, Manchester.

Coach of the Year:

Carl Schneider, West Union.

SECOND TEAM

Jacob Smeeks, Belpre; Luke Hayslip, Manchester; Carson Chaney, North Adams; Mitchell Roush, Federal Hocking; Joel Richendollar, Southeastern; Dawson Mills, Peebles.

HONORABLE MENTION

Jacob Overly, Pike Eastern; Gavin Booker, Waterford; Tanner Lisle, Southern; Isiash Scott, Manchester; Derrick Pell, West Union; Gavin Baker, South Webster; Tanner Collins, Crooksville; Jacob Campbell, North Adams; Aaron Evans, Southeastern; Oakley Burba, Peebles; Blake Church, Belpre; Mason Jackson, Federal Hocking.

Division I Boys

FIRST TEAM

Seth Dennis, Warren; A.J. Graham, Marietta; J.B. Whariff, Marietta; Caleb Davis, Warren; Chance Weihl, Warren; Ben Pratt, Athens.

Player of the Year:

Seth Dennis, Warren.

Coach of the Year:

Nathan Evans, Warren.

SECOND TEAM

Grayson Herb, Marietta; Nathan Shadick, Athens; Tyson Smith, Athens; Edward Kehl, Warren; Matthew McDonald, Athens; Caleb Rose, Jackson.

HONORABLE MENTION

Stewart Travis, Logan; Ethan Rasp, Jackson; Nathan Heft, Warren; J.T. Kobel, Chillicothe; Logan Offenberger, Marietta.

OVP area lands 7; Blue Devils lead way with 4 selections

