Lady Vikings outlast GAHS for sectional title

McARTHUR, Ohio — Unfortunately, one team had to lose.

The fifth-seeded Gallia Academy volleyball team battled fourth-seeded host Vinton County back-and-forth through five games in the Division II sectional final on Saturday, but the Lady Vikings claimed a two-point win in the fifth for the spot in the district semifinal.

GAHS (20-4) — which had won five straight sectional titles, and entered play on a nine-match winning streak — dropped the opening set 25-17.

The Blue Angels claimed a 25-19 victory in the second, but Vinton County (21-3) went up 2-1 with a 25-19 win of its own in the third.

Gallia Academy forced a fifth game with a 25-18 win in the fourth, but the Lady Vikings squeaked out a 17-15 win in the finale.

Bailey Barnette led the GAHS service attack with four aces, followed by Maddi Meadows, Regan Wilcoxon and Callie Wilson with an ace apiece.

Barnette also led the Blue and White at the net with 17 kills. GAHS senior Maddy Petro finished with 11 kills and a team-best seven blocks, Chanee Cremeens added 11 kills and two blocks, Emma Hammons marked five kills and two blocks, while Abby Hammons had three kills and three blocks.

Meadows, Wilson and Wilcoxon recorded a kill apiece for the guests, with Wilcoxon also earning three blocks and a team-high 45 assists. Jenna Harrison led the way for the Blue Angel defense, picking up 22 digs.

VCHS will take an 11-match win-streak into its district semifinal bout against top-seeded Sheridan.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.