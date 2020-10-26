Black Knights win Section 1 title

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — It’s been a while.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team claimed back-to-back sectional titles for the first time since the 2006-07 campaigns on Saturday afternoon with a 2-0 victory over Sissonville in a Class AA-A Region IV, Section 1 final at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The top-seeded Black Knights (13-4-4) posted their third consecutive postseason shutout while wrapping up the program’s eighth sectional championship in school history. PPHS also won titles in 1988, 1989, 1993, 2006, 2007, 2011 and 2019.

Point Pleasant — which won regional titles in 1989 and 1993 — now advances to the Region IV championship on Sunday as it will host Scott at 3 p.m.

The game was originally scheduled for Thursday night, but Boone County ended up in orange on the color-coded map of West Virginia on Saturday evening.

If either team is in the orange or red by 5 p.m. Saturday, the game will be forfeited and the team in the green, yellow or gold county will be declared the winner. If both teams are in the green, yellow or gold, the game will be played on Sunday.

Point Pleasant’s defense again dominated the outcome as the hosts held possession for nearly two-thirds of regulation while claiming a 15-2 advantage in shot attempts — including an 8-1 advantage in shots on goal.

The Black Knights broke into the scoring column in the 36th minute as Brooks Gilley received a crossing pass from Colton Young in front of the net. Gilley tracked the pass down from four yards away and buried it in the back of the net for a 1-0 edge.

The score remained that way until the 74th minute as Cael McCutcheon took a free kick pass from Ian Wood and chested the ball past the keeper to complete the 2-0 triumph.

It was the ninth shutout this fall for PPHS, which claimed a 5-2 edge in corner kicks. Both teams were whistled for 15 fouls apiece in the contest.

It is the fifth sectional title for current Point Pleasant coach Chip Wood, who also was at the helm of things in 2006, 2007, 2011 and last year.

Members of the Point Pleasant varsity boys soccer team pose for a picture after winning the Class AA-A Region IV, Section 1 championship on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Sissonville at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.28-PP-Champs.jpg Members of the Point Pleasant varsity boys soccer team pose for a picture after winning the Class AA-A Region IV, Section 1 championship on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Sissonville at OVB Field in Point Pleasant, W.Va. Submitted photo

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

