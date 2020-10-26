Trimble takes down Lady Tornadoes

GLOUSTER, Ohio — The upset wasn’t to be.

The Southern volleyball team had its season come to an end in the Division IV sectional final on Thursday in Athens County, with the 18th-seeded Lady Tornadoes falling to second-seeded Trimble in straight games.

Southern (8-14) —which fell to the Lady Tomcats in straight games twice in the regular season —led 1-0 and 3-1 in the Thursday’s opener, but ultimately fell 25-16.

The Purple and Gold claimed the first point in the second set, but surrendered the next four and didn’t lead again, falling 25-14.

The Lady Tomcats — Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division champions — took the lead for good at 3-2 in the finale, and capped off the sectional title win with a 25-15 victory.

Emilee Barber led the Lady Tornadoes with six service points, followed by Kassidy Chaney with four points and two aces. Kayla Evans earned three points and an ace, while Brooke Crisp and Jacelyn Northup had two points apiece, with an ace by Crisp. Cassidy Roderus rounded out the SHS service with one point.

Roderus led the guests at the net three kills and two blocks. Chaney claimed two kills for Southern, while Evans, Lila Cooper and Kelsey Lewis had one kill each, with three aces by Cooper and one by Evans. Barber finished with a team-best six assists for the Lady Tornadoes.

