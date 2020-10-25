Week 9 OVP Football Box Scores

Meadowbrook 58, Gallia Academy 40
|GAHS
|0
|20
|6
|14
|—
|40
|MHS
|14
|28
|16
|0
|—
|58
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Jerome Todd 19 pass from Davis Singleton (pass failed) 11:03
M: Brady McManawary 13 pass from Singleton (Singleton run) 2:11
Second Quarter
GA: James Armstrong 23 run (run failed) 11:49
M: Todd 27 pass from Singleton (Singleton run) 10:58
GA: Daunevyn Woodson 80 kickoff return (pass failed) 10:44
M: McManawary 1 pass from Singleton (pass failed) 7:19
M: McManawary 6 pass from Singleton (Singleton run) 2:20
M: Eric McCulloch 10 pass from Singleton (run failed) :22
GA: Woodson 70 pass from Vanco (Armstrong run) :09
Third Quarter
M: Singleton 47 run (Anthony Swartz run) 11:10
GA: Armstrong 40 run (pass failed) 9:10
M: Tyler Lacey 1 run (McManawary pass from Singleton) 3:41
Fourth Quarter
GA: Michael Beasy 1 run (run failed) 9:35
GA: Briar Williams 98 pass from Noah Vanco (Armstrong run) 1:14
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|GA
|M
|First Downs
|14
|26
|Rushes-Yards
|30-181
|45-169
|Pass Yards
|247
|249
|Total Yards
|428
|418
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-16-0
|22-29-0
|Penalties-Yards
|10-102
|2-20
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
RUSHING
GA: James Armstrong 22-167, Michael Beasy 5-22, Noah Vanco 3-(-8).
M: Davis Singleton 23-126, Anthony Swartz 10-28, Tyler Lacey 11-27, TEAM 4-(-12).
PASSING
GA: Noah Vanco 8-16-0 247.
M: Davis Singleton 22-28-0 249, Hunter Eubanks 0-1-0.
RECEIVING
GA: Kenyon Franklin 3-38, Briar Williams 2-106, Daunevyn Woodson 2-103, James Armstrong 1-0.
M: Jerome Todd 7-119, Hunter Eubanks 7-67, Brady McManawary 4-38, Eric McCulloch 4-25.
River 49, Eastern 13
|EHS
|0
|0
|0
|13
|—
|13
|RHS
|14
|21
|7
|7
|—
|49
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
R: Carter Dennis 1 run (Zac Hocutt kick) 6:20
R: Michael Johnson 29 pass from Brody Lollathin (Hocutt kick) 2:17
Second Quarter
R: Michael Johnson 32 pass from Lollathin (Hocutt kick) 11:52
R: Johnson 26 pass from Lollathin (Hocutt kick) 1:46
R: Chase Lawerence 55 interception return (Hocutt kick) :02
Third Quarter
R: Dennis 22 pass from Lollathin (Hocutt kick) 6:55
Fourth Quarter
E: Steve Fitzgerald 1 run (kick blocked) 10:08
E: Preston Thorla 54 pass from Brady Yonker (Brad Hawk kick) 6:46
R: Johnson 83 kickoff return (Hocutt kick) 6:32
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|E
|R
|First Downs
|14
|17
|Rushes-Yards
|46-225
|19-105
|Pass Yards
|54
|278
|Total Yards
|279
|383
|Comp-Att-Int
|1-9-2
|16-24-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-30
|4-15
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|3-1
RUSHING
E: Colton Combs 15-105, Steve Fitzgerald 19-104, Brayden Smith 3-3, Brady Yonker 3-1, TEAM 2-12.
R: Carter Dennis 9-71, Brody Lollathin 3-19, Michael Johnson 2-16, Avery Creamer 3-1, TEAM 2-(-2).
PASSING
E: Brady Yonker 1-9-2 54.
R: Brody Lollathin 15-23-1 261, Kaleb Isaly 1-1-0 17.
RECEIVING
E: Preston Thorla 1-54.
R: Jake Rose 6-88, Michael Johnson 5-135, River Thompson 3-16, Carter Dennis 1-22, Chase Lawerence 1-17.
Meigs 48, Southern 13
|MHS
|21
|13
|14
|0
|—
|48
|SHS
|7
|6
|0
|0
|—
|13
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
M: Wyatt Hoover 63 run (Matt Barr kick) 10:39
S: Blake Shain 11 pass from Chase Bailey (Luke Mullen kick) 6:04
M: Hoover 47 run (Barr kick) 4:37
M: Morgan Roberts 75 pass from Hoover (Barr kick) 1:23
Second Quarter
M: Hoover 16 run (Barr kick) 7:49
M: Hoover 80 INT return (kick failed) 4:02
S: Bailey 2 run (kick blocked) 0:06.8
Third Quarter
M: Josh Smith 14 run (Barr kick) 9:59
M: Abe Lundy 6 run (Barr kick) 6:32
Team Statistics/Individual Leaders
|* * * * *
|M
|S
|First Downs
|13
|12
|Rushes-Yards
|24-255
|31-163
|Pass Yards
|111
|23
|Total Yards
|366
|186
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-3-0
|5-12-1
|Penalties-Yards
|6-31
|5-39
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|1-0
RUSHING
M: Wyatt Hoover 9-192, Abe Lundy 7-40, Andrew Dodson 1-7, Josh Smith 1-7, Jake McElroy 3-6, Zach Searles 2-4, Griffin Cleland 1-0.
S: Chase Bailey 16-108, Josh Stansberry 6-25, Jonah Diddle 7-21, Blake Shain 2-9.
PASSING
M: Wyatt Hoover 1-2-0 75, Kolton Thomas 1-1-0 36.
S: Chase Bailey 2-8-1 11, Andy Doczi 3-5-0 12.
RECEIVING
M: Morgan Roberts 1-75, Wyatt Hoover 1-36.
S: Blake Shain 1-11, Chase Bailey 1-10, Cade Anderson 1-2, Derek Griffith 1-0.