Marshall University will hold its Homecoming activities this weekend when the Thundering Herd welcomes the Florida Atlantic Owls to Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday for a Conference USA East Division matchup at 2:30 p.m. Marshall (4-0, 2-0) enters Homecoming festivities ranked 22nd in the Associated Press poll and atop the CUSA East standings with the Owls (1-0, 1-0). The Thundering Herd has won seven consecutive Homecoming contests — including wins over FAU in 2016 and 2018 — and owns a 64-45-8 alltime mark in Homecoming games. MU is also 6-1 alltime against Florida Atlantic, with the lone setback coming in 2017 by a 30-25 margin. (Bryan Walters|OVP Sports)

