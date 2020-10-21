Waverly eliminates Blue Angels, 9-2

WAVERLY, Ohio — Still searching for that elusive first postseason win.

The third time wasn’t a charm for the Gallia Academy girls soccer team on Tuesday night as host Waverly scored the first eight goals of regulation and cruised to a 9-2 victory in a Division II Southeast sectional opening round contest at Raidiger Field.

The 12th-seeded Blue Angels (2-12-2) — which are in their third year of existence as a varsity program — didn’t have enough firepower to keep up with the fifth-seeded Lady Tigers (14-2-1) as the Orange and Black dominated with possession.

The guests managed their first shot attempt of the night with 3:10 remaining in the first half, and WHS had established a 6-0 cushion by that point. The 6-goal edge also held up entering the intermission.

Waverly — which outshot GAHS 18-1 in the opening 40 minutes — ended the night with a 34-3 advantage in total shot attempts, including a 25-3 lead in shots on goal.

Coincidentally, Gallia Academy’s only two shot attempts after the break came in the final 10 minutes of regulation — and both ended up finding the back of the net.

Freshman Kamryn Daniels picked up a point-blank rebound in front of the net and hammered it home for an 8-1 contest with 9:33 remaining.

Junior Kyrsten Sanders took a Gabby McConnell pass and buried it in the goal with 36 seconds remaining to completed the 9-2 outcome.

Zoiee Smith scored four goals — two in each half — to pace Waverly, which advances to face fourth-seeded Warren in the next round of the tournament.

Amelia Willis added two goals, including the first score at 29:38 in the first half. Michaela Rhoads, Kylee Murphy, Alexis Murphy and Katy Helton also scored a goal apiece for the victors.

Alivia Lear made 15 saves for Gallia Academy, while Preslee Reed also made a pair of saves in the second half during a brief recovery period by Lear.

Lydia Brown made one save for the Lady Tigers, who attempted all 15 corner kicks in the contest. WHS was also whistled for five of the eight fouls on the night.

The Blue Angels are now 0-3 alltime in postseason contests that include losses to Athens, Warren and now Waverly.

It was the final soccer match for seniors Gabby McConnell, Brooke Hamilton, Maddi Rocchi, Koren Truance and Hailie Clickenger in the Blue and White.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

