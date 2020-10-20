Black Knights blank St. Marys, 11-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Looking like a top seed should.

The Point Pleasant boys soccer team received a hat trick from Jaden Reed and had eight different players contribute goals Monday night during an 11-0 victory over eighth-seeded St. Marys in a Class AA-A Region IV, Section 1 opening round contest at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.

The top-seeded Black Knights (11-4-4) produced a season-high in goals while notching the program’s seventh shutout of the fall. The hosts led 7-0 at the intermission and ultimately posted a 34-3 advantage in shot attempts.

Braxton Watkins-Lovejoy gave PPHS a permanent lead with an unassisted third minute goal, then Reed added back-to-back goals in the sixth and seventh minutes for a 3-0 edge. Colton Young and Tyson Richards added an assist on each of the respective Reed goals.

Watkins-Lovejoy tacked on his second goal, thanks to an assist from Young, in the eighth minute as the Black Knights built a 4-goal cushion.

Adam Veroski took a Caden Barger assist and scored in the 11th minute, then Hunter Bonecutter notched a goal on a Cael McCutcheon assist in the 20th minute for a 6-0 advantage.

Luke Pinkerton added the final first half goal in the 32nd minute on an assist from Young.

Reed completed his hat trick in the 48th minute after Pacey Frum played a central through ball in stride. Reed tracked it down and played the shot high inside the left post for an 8-0 lead.

Connor Fields scored in the 54th minute on an assist from Tyson Richards, then Richards added another assist in the 56th minute on a goal by Nic Matheny. Richards added the final goal in the 57th minute.

Point Pleasant claimed a 24-2 edge in shots on goal and was also whistled for 11 of the 13 fouls in the contest. PPHS also took the only corner kick of the evening.

The Black Knights advance to the semifinal round on Wednesday and will face Ravenswood, which defeated Nitro 2-0 on Monday night. The event starts at 7 p.m.

The general public can attend the game up to 20 percent capacity of OVB Track and Field. The cost is $5 per ticket, exact change only.

