Lady Eagles win 10th straight TVC crown

BELPRE, Ohio — A decade of dominance.

The Eastern girls cross country team notched its 10th consecutive team title on Saturday at the 2020 Tri-Valley Conference Championships held at Civitan Park in Washington County.

The Lady Eagles had three athletes come away with all-league honors following top-7 finishes individually, all while posting a winning tally of 27 points in the TVC Hocking Division event.

Federal Hocking was second in the Hocking Division with 41 points, while Belpre was third with 57 points.

Federal Hocking junior Rosemary Stephens won the Hocking Division girls title with a time of 20:14.17. Kaylor Offenberger of Waterford was the overall runner-up with a mark of 21:32.77.

Abby Guthrie paced EHS with a fourth place time of 22:24.65, followed by Karey Schreckengost (22:29.93) and Whitney Durst (22:42.01) with respective efforts of fifth and sixth. All three ended up earning All-TVC Hocking honors with those placements.

Alysa Howard just missed the all-league cut by placing eighth with a time of 23:35.38, while Hope Reed completed the winning tally with a 14th place effort of 25:51.05. Brielle Newland was also 15th with a mark of 25:57.95.

Ava Roush paced Southern with a 21st place time of 28:58.84. Lexi Smith (32:26.87) and Kamry Roush (32:52.26) also finished 24th and 26th, respectively, in the 26-participant event.

Athens knocked off defending champion Vinton County by 11 points to win the TVC Ohio Division girls team championship. The Lady Bulldogs has a winning total of 28 points, while VCHS (39) and Alexander (61) completed the scoring team field.

River Valley junior Lauren Twyman defeated 35 other competitors in the TVC Ohio girls race with a winning mark of 19:06.88. Olivia Mayers of Vinton County was second with a time of 19:32.83.

Twyman was the lone All-TVC recipient for the Lady Raiders, who did not have enough competitors for a team score.

Kate Nutter (23:47.15) and Ruth Rickett (23:48.86) respectively placed 25th and 26th overall. Nakeisha Shriver was also 33rd with a time of 26:24.00.

The Athens boys came away with the TVC Ohio championship after posting a winning tally of 20 points. Vinton County was second with 48 points, while River Valley completed the 3-team field with 66 points.

Athens senior Jack Myers defeated 39 other competitors for the individual title with a winning mark of 16:33.79. Teammate Eric Johnson was second with a time of 17:02.85.

Cody Wooten paced the Raiders with a fourth place time of 17:52.72. Wooten was also the only RVHS male to come away with all-league honors.

Ryan Lollathin (18:54.74) and Ethan Schultz (19:42.32) followed Wooten with respective placements of 13th and 17th, while Alex Congrove (19:50.84) was 18th overall.

Kade Alderman (20:34.15) completed the RVHS team tally by finishing 24th. Nathan Young (20:39.24) and John Siciliano (20:45.53) also placed 25th and 28th overall.

Belpre claimed the TVC Hocking title on the boys side with 21 points. Federal Hocking was the runner-up with 49 points, while Waterford ended up third out of three teams with 61 points.

Belpre senior Eli Fullerton defeated the 27-participant field with a winning time of 15:52.27. Teammate Blake Rodgers was second with a mark of 15:59.87.

Sophomore Brayden O’Brien placed third as Eastern’s lone entrant with a time of 16:34.83. O’Brien also captured All-TVC Hocking honors for his effort.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 TVC Cross Country Championships held Saturday in Belpre.

