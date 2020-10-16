RedStorm men cruise past Midway

MIDWAY, Ky. — The University of Rio Grande grabbed control early and cruised to a 3-0 win over Midway University, Thursday afternoon, in River States Conference men’s soccer action at Midway Soccer Field.
The RedStorm improved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 against conference foes with the victory.
Midway, which remained winless in five all-time meetings with Rio, dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-4 in league play.
Rio Grande scored what proved to be the only goal it would need with 18:57 remaining in the first half when senior Callum Malanaphy (Stourbridge, England) recorded an unassisted marker.
The lead grew to 2-0 just under four minutes later on a goal by sophomore Sebastian Borquez (Santiago, Chile), who found the back of the net off of a crossing pass by junior Charlie Chechlacz (Liecestershire, England).
Senior Quinnton Haislop (Jackson, OH) set the final score with an unassisted goal with 12:30 left before the intermission.
Rio Grande, which substituted liberally throughout the rest of the match, finished with a whopping 24-2 edge in overall shots and a 9-1 advantage in shots on goal.
The RedStorm also enjoyed a 6-0 cushion in corner kick opportunities.
Junior Josh Wilson (Cairns, Australia) recorded one save in the clean sheet effort.
Tyler Glass had six saves in a losing cause for the Eagles.
Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday afternoon, hosting Brescia University in another RSC matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. at Evan E. Davis Field.
Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.