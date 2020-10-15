Ironladies stymie Southern

RACINE, Ohio — The Lady Tornadoes just couldn’t connect four.

The Southern volleyball team had its three-match winning streak snapped at the hands of non-conference guest Jackson on Monday in Meigs County.

SHS (6-13) jumped out to a 15-7 lead in the opening game, and was in front 18-13 when Jackson (10-8) scored a dozen points in a row for the 25-18 victory.

The Ironladies took the lead at 5-4 in Game 2, and after a 5-all tie, led the rest of the way to the 25-14 win.

JHS finished the night with a wire-to-wire 25-11 victory in the third.

Kassidy Chaney led the Purple and Gold with four service points, including two aces. Emilee Barber, Brooke Crisp and Cassidy Roderus finished with three points apiece, with Barber earning a pair of aces. Kylie Gheen had two points and an aces in the setback, while Kayla Evans ended with one point.

At the net, Southern was led by Roderus with seven kills and a block, and Gheen with six kills and four blocks. Chaney claimed four kills and a block for SHS, Evans added one kill and four blocks, Kelsey Lewis came up with two blocks, while Barber and Logan Greenlee had a kill apiece, with Barber earning a team-best 18 assists.

After wrapping up the regular season at home against Belpre on Thursday, Southern will begin the postseason on Monday at Manchester.

