Blue Devils finish perfect in OVC

CENTENARY, Ohio — Perfection repeated.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team went a perfect 10-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play for a second straight season, with the Blue Devils wrapping up their unblemished league slate on Tuesday at Lester Field in Gallia County, defeating Rock Hill 6-0.

Gallia Academy (12-1-2, 10-0 OVC) — winner of five straight decisions — scored the eventual game-winning goal 11:06 into play, with Brody Wilt assisting Colton Roe, who found the back of the net from the close-range on left side.

Less than three minutes later, Roe gave the Blue Devils a 2-0 lead, this time on an assist from Dalton Vanco.

Vanco made Gallia Academy’s advantage 3-0 with 16:17 left in the first half, scoring on an assist from Evan Stapleton.

Just 43 seconds later, Roe passed to Wilt, who gave GAHS a 4-0 lead with a goal from the top of the 18-yard box.

The Blue Devils added one more goal in the first half, with Vanco scoring on an assist from Wilt at the 6:37 mark.

Wilt scored an unassisted goal 3:29 into the second half, capping off the Gallia Academy’s 6-0 victory.

The Blue Devils now have eight shut out victories on the season, half of which have come consecutively over the last four contests.

Gallia Academy fired 28 shots in the win, 18 of which were on-goal. Rock Hill had nine of its 12 shots on-goal, with Bryson Miller claiming nine saves in goal for GAHS.

The hosts earned a 6-to-1 advantage in corner kicks in the win.

The Blue and White also topped Rock Hill on Sept. 15 in Lawrence County, winning 7-4.

GAHS now has three OVC championships in program history, also winning in 2016.

The Blue Devils will be back at Lester Field on Thursday against Jackson.

Members of the Gallia Academy boys soccer team pose for a picture after Tuesday’s 6-0 victory over Rock Hill, capping off the Blue Devils’ second straight unbeaten league season. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.15-GA-Soc-Champs.jpg Members of the Gallia Academy boys soccer team pose for a picture after Tuesday’s 6-0 victory over Rock Hill, capping off the Blue Devils’ second straight unbeaten league season. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS senior Christian Higginbotham (4) passes the ball up field, during the Blue Devils’ 6-0 victory over Rock Hill on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.15-wo-GA-Higginbotham.jpg GAHS senior Christian Higginbotham (4) passes the ball up field, during the Blue Devils’ 6-0 victory over Rock Hill on Tuesday in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports GAHS junior Brody Wilt (right) gives the Blue Devils a 4-0 lead with 15:34 left in the first half, during Tuesday’s OVC match in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.15-wo-GA-Wilt.jpg GAHS junior Brody Wilt (right) gives the Blue Devils a 4-0 lead with 15:34 left in the first half, during Tuesday’s OVC match in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports Gallia Academy senior Dalton Vanco breaks away from a Rock Hill defender and scores one of his two goals in the Blue Devils’ 6-0 victory on Tuesday at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.15-wo-GA-Vanco.jpg Gallia Academy senior Dalton Vanco breaks away from a Rock Hill defender and scores one of his two goals in the Blue Devils’ 6-0 victory on Tuesday at Lester Field in Centenary, Ohio. (Alex Hawley|OVP Sports) Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

