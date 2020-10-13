Lady Rebels fall to Huntington

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — A true case of the Mondays.

The South Gallia volleyball team was swept by non-conference guest Huntington on Monday in Gallia County.

South Gallia (4-12) tied the opening game at one, but gave up the never 11 points and ultimately fell 25-7.

HHS never trailed in Game 2, scoring the first five points, as well as the last nine, on their way to the 25-12 victory.

SGHS led 1-0 in Game 3, but gave up the next six points and never regained the lead, eventually falling 25-10.

Emma Shamblin led the Red and Gold with four service points, followed by Natalie Johnson, Bella Cochran and Ryleigh Halley with one each.

In their last Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division contest, SGHS fell in straight games on Thursday at Trimble, by counts of 25-10, 25-5, and 25-11.

Halley had a team-best three service points, Cochran and Johnson added two points each, while Shamblin and Makayla Waugh claimed a point apiece.

Trimble also swept SGHS on Sept. 15 in Mercerville.

After visiting Eastern on Tuesday, South Gallia will be back on its home court against Federal Hocking on Thursday.

