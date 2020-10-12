Booth, Williams lead Rio at RedStorm Classic

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Cody Booth gave the University of Rio Grande its top finish, placing sixth in the men’s division of Friday’s RedStorm Classic at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course.

Booth, a junior from New Philadelphia, Ohio, completed the 8k course in a time of 26:28.

The RedStorm finished fifth among the six competing teams, tallying 114 points.

Others who represented Rio Grande in the 71-runner field included sophomore Austin Setty (Fairfield, OH), who was 17th in a time of 27:38; senior Dean Freitag (Magnolia, OH), who placed 48th in a time of 30:18; sophomore Keelan Kilgour (Jackson, OH), who finished 49th after crossing in 30:20; freshman Lucas Chess (Urbana, OH), who was 61st in a time of 32:45; and senior Ethan Greenawalt (Orlando, FL), who finished in 63rd place with a time of 33:08.

Shawnee State University’s Jonah Phillips took medalist honors with a time of 25:59.

Cedarville University had five of the top 10 finishers to take the team crown with 31 points. Shawnee State (70 pts.) edged Tiffin University (71 pts.) for the runner-up position.

Darcy Williams ran to a 29th place finish while representing the University of Rio Grande in the women’s division of Friday’s RedStorm Classic.

Williams, a freshman from Wellston, Ohio, traversed the 5k course in a time of 25:28.

Tiffin University’s Ines Macadam took medalist honors in the 35-runner field with a time of 19:38.

Tiffin also won the team title with 36 points, while West Virginia University-Tech (45) and Shawnee State University (48) rounded out the top three.

Rio Grande will close out its 2020 schedule at the River States Conference Championships, Nov. 7, in Richmond, Ind.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

