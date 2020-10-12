Blue Devils blank Fairland, 3-0

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio — More defensive dominance by the Blue Devils.

The Gallia Academy soccer team claimed its seventh shut out victory of the season, and third in a row on Thursday in Lawrence County, defeating Ohio Valley Conference host Fairland 3-0.

The Blue Devils (11-1-2, 9-0 OVC) needed just 3:21 to break the scoreless tie as a corner kick was taken by Dalton Vanco, who passed to Ayden Roettker for the goal.

GAHS added another goal at the 28:26 mark of the second half, when Brody Wilt put back a rebound off of a Maddux Camden free kick.

Camden scored the guests’ final goal on a free kick from 40 yards out with 15:50 left in the contest.

Byson Miller had three saves in goal for the Blue Devils.

GAHS topped 8-0 Fairland when these teams met in Centenary on Sept. 10

Gallia Academy will look to wrap up its second straight undefeated league season at home on Tuesday against Rock Hill.

