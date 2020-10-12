Lady Raiders hold off Wellston

BIDWELL, Ohio — Back in the win column.

The River Valley volleyball team claimed its first win since Sept. 14 on Friday in Gallia County, snapping a three-match skid with a 3-2 win over Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division guest Wellston.

RVHS (6-8, 2-6 TVC Ohio) — which topped Wellston 3-1 on Sept. 1 in Jackson County — began Friday’s match with a 25-12 victory and followed it up with a 25-16 win in the second.

Wellston evened the match with a 25-14 win in Game 3 and a 25-20 victory in Game 4.

However, The Lady Raiders stopped the rally, winning the fifth set 15-12 for the 3-2 victory.

Mikenzi Pope led the Silver and Black service attack with five aces, followed by Jaden Bradley with four and Javan Gardner with three. Hannah Jacks and Leah Roberts earned two aces apiece, while Malerie Stanley came up with one ace.

Leading River Valley at the net, Pope and Taylor Huck had eight kills and a block apiece. Jacks claimed six kills and a team-best two blocks in the win, Gardner added four kills, while Maddie Hall ended with two kills. Bradley and Roberts both earned a kill and a block, with Bradley picking up a team-best 17 assists. Stanley led the hosts on defense with 13 digs.

After visiting Vinton County on Monday, River Valley will play at Athens on Tuesday.

