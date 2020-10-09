RedStorm rallies to stay perfect in RSC

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Lorna Campos scored on a penalty kick with just under 13 minutes left to play, lifting the University of Rio Grande to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Indiana University Kokomo, Thursday evening, in River States Conference women’s soccer action at Evan E. Davis Field.

The RedStorm improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in league play with a fourth consecutive victory.

IU Kokomo slipped to 2-5 overall and 1-2 inside the RSC with the loss.

The Cougars held a 1-0 halftime lead thanks to a goal by Skylar Mannon with 24:04 remaining before the intermission. Keely Hoopingarner sent a crossing pass from deep in the right corner to the middle of the 18-yard box, where Mannon pushed a shot past Rio freshman net-minder Morgen Nutter (Ashville, OH).

The lead remained intact until the RedStorm scored on a header by junior Ashton Snider (Lancaster, OH) off a corner kick by sophomore Trinity Hassey (Westerville, OH) with 32:30 left to play, knotting the score at 1-1.

Campos, a freshman from Santiago, Chile, netted what proved to be the game-winning marker on her PK with 12:57 remaining in the contest after IUK’s Brook Switzer was whistled for a handball in the 18-yard box.

Rio Grande finished with a commanding 16-3 advantage in overall shots, including a 10-0 edge after halftime.

The RedStorm also had a 9-3 cushion in shots on goal and were responsible for eight of the 10 corner kick opportunities in the match.

Nutter was credited with two saves in the winning effort.

Erica Bolinger went the distance in goal for the Cougars and had seven stops.

Rio Grande is scheduled to return to action on Saturday when it hosts Indiana University East for a 5 p.m. kickoff.

The RedStorm and the Red Wolves are the only teams in the RSC who remain unbeaten in league play.

IU East improved to 2-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference with a 3-1 win at WVU-Tech on Thursday night.

Rio Grande’s Lorna Campos scored on a penalty kick with just under 13 minutes remaining to give the RedStorm a 2-1 win over Indiana University Kokomo, Thursday evening, at Evan E. Davis Field. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.10-RIO-Campos.jpg Rio Grande’s Lorna Campos scored on a penalty kick with just under 13 minutes remaining to give the RedStorm a 2-1 win over Indiana University Kokomo, Thursday evening, at Evan E. Davis Field. Courtesy photo|Justyce Stout

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.