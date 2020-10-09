Lady Vikings sweep Meigs

ROCKSPRINGS, Ohio — Tough to slow down a team with momentum.

The Meigs volleyball team came up short of Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division leading Vinton County on Thursday at Larry R. Morrison Gymnasium, with the Lady Vikings winning their fifth straight decision.

VCHS (15-3, 9-1 TVC Ohio) led wire-to-wire in the opening set, taking a 25-7 victory. After a 1-1 tie in the second game, Vinton County led the rest of the way to the 25-17 triumph.

Meigs (7-10, 3-7 TVC Ohio) got its first lead of the night at 1-0 in the third game, but the guests were in front at 3-2 and never looked back on their way to the 25-12 victory.

Hannah Durst led the Maroon and Gold with four service points, followed by Baylee Tracy and Andrea Mahr with two each. Mallory Hawley, Kylee Mitch, and Mallory Adams claimed a point apiece for MHS.

Vinton County also topped Meigs in straight games on Sept. 15 in McArthur.

The Maroon and Gold return to action on at Belpre on Monday.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.