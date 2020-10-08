Week 7 football previews

The postseason begins, and the regular season continues.

While one team in the Ohio Valley Publishing area begins its postseason quest on Saturday, four teams are set to suit up for regular season action on Friday night, with another on Saturday afternoon.

Meigs will make the program’s second-ever postseason appearence on Saturday, as the 18th-seeded Marauders visit 15th-seeded Oak Hill.

Also on Saturday, Wahama will play host to Montcalm at 1 p.m.

On Friday night, South Gallia is set to host River Valley, Point Pleasant will welcome Keyser, while Southern travels to Beallsville on Friday.

Gallia Academy earned a first round bye in the Region 15 playoffs, while Eastern has the week off after East was force to forfeit in the Region 27 playoffs. Hannan’s game at Sherman was cancelled.

Here’s a brief look at this week’s high school gridiron matchups in the OVP area.

Meigs Marauders (3-3) at Oak Hill Oaks (2-4)

The Marauders are back in the postseason for the first time since 2008, when they fell 42-14 at New Lexington. Meigs is 2-0 in all-time meetings with the Oaks, with a 40-30 win in Jackson County in 2007, and a 49-8 victory in Pomeroy in 2006. This is Oak Hill’s seventh playoff appearence, with the other six coming within a 10-season span from 2009-to-2018. Last Friday, Meigs ended a three-game skid with a 12-6 win at Alexander. The Oaks enter the playoffs with back-to-back losses, falling at unbeaten Waverly 63-16 last week.

Montcalm Generals (0-5) at Wahama White Falcons (2-3)

The White Falcons are back at home after back-to-back road wins, 50-14 at Hannan and then 67-22 at Hundred. Montcalm fell to Van by a 51-15 count last Friday, marking the third game in a row MHS has allowed 50-plus points. Montcalm has been shut out three times this season. The 67 points scored by Wahama last Friday is the most by a WHS squad since a 71-19 win at Miller in 2012. WHS is looking for its first three-game winning streak since winning its final four games of the 2017 campaign.

River Valley Raiders (1-5) at South Gallia Rebels (0-6)

River Valley has won both previous meetings with the Rebels, 29-12 last year in Bidwell, and 8-0 at SGHS in 2018. Since joining the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division, River Valley is a perfect 6-0 against the TVC Hocking. Last Friday, the Raiders ended a five-game skid with a 39-22 victory at Bridgeport. South Gallia suffered its 13th consecutive loss, falling 66-0 to TVC Hocking champion Trimble a week ago. The Rebels are looking for their first non-conference win since Week 4 of the 2017 season. RVHS is trying to win back-to-back games for the first time since 2016.

Keyser Golden Tornado (4-1) at Point Pleasant Big Blacks (1-2)

These teams last met in the first round of the postseason in Mineral County on Nov. 13, 2009, with KHS winning 29-6. Point Pleasant was on the field for the first time since Sept. 11 last Friday, and fell 46-28 at Bluefield. Keyser won its third game in a row last Friday, topping Hampshire 54-0. Both teams have lost to Oak Glen this year, with the Golden Tornado falling 35-12 on Sept. 11, and the Big Blacks losing 36-13 the week before. This is Point Pleasant’s last home game until the season finale against Winfield.

Southern Tornadoes (1-5) at Beallsville Blue Devils (1-3)

The Tornadoes have lost their last five road games, last winning away from Racine at South Gallia in 2019. Both teams have faced Frontier this season, with SHS falling 42-6 in the season opener, and Beallsville losing 66-8 in Week 2. Beallsville’s lone victory this season was a 42-8 decision at Hundred on Sept. 11. The Blue Devils were off last week, but fell 46-14 to Bridgeport in their last trip out. SHS and Bridgeport will meet at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field in Week 8. Southern dropped a 42-0 decision at Eastern a week ago.

Tornadoes Brayden Otto (11) and Griffen Miller (22) bring down South Gallia’s Ean Combs, during Southern’s Week 5 victory at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field in Racine, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.9-SHS-Otto.jpg Tornadoes Brayden Otto (11) and Griffen Miller (22) bring down South Gallia’s Ean Combs, during Southern’s Week 5 victory at Roger Lee Adams Memorial Field in Racine, Ohio. Alex Hawley|OVP Sports

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

