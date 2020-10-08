Lady Buckeyes sweep River Valley

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — So much for a warm welcome back.

The River Valley volleyball team — playing its first match since Sept. 17 — fell in straight games to Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division host Nelsonville-York on Tuesday in Athens County.

The Lady Raiders (5-7, 1-5 TVC Ohio) tied the opening game at five, but didn’t have another service point in the opener, falling 25-11.

The Lady Buckeyes (15-3, 7-2) scored six straight to start the second game, and didn’t look back on their way to the 25-9 triumph.

The Silver and Black were up 3-1 in the third game, but surrendered the next five points and never led again, eventually falling 25-13.

Javan Gardner led the Lady Raiders with six service points, including two aces. Jaden Bradley had two points, including an ace, while Hannah Jacks, Taylor Huck, Mikenzi Pope and Sydnee Runyon had a point apiece, with Huck and Jacks both claiming an ace.

Jacks led RVHS at the net with three kills and a block. Huck had one kill and three blocks in the setback, while Bradley and Pope both claimed one kill and two blocks, with Bradley also earning a team-best five assists. Runyon and Maddie Hall both contributed a kill to the Lady Raider cause, while Malerie Stanley led the team’s defense with seven digs.

River Valley also fell to the Lady Buckeyes in straight games on Sept. 10 in Bidwell.

The Silver and Black will be back on their home court on Friday against Wellston.

