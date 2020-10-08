Blue Devils breeze past Chesapeake, 7-0

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Hitting double digits in the win column.

The Gallia Academy boys soccer team claimed its 10th victory of the season on Tuesday in Lawrence County, defeating Ohio Valley Conference host Chesapeake 7-0.

The Blue Devils (10-1-2, 8-0 OVC) — winner of 18 straight league decisions — broke the scoreless tie 14:07 into play, with Brody Wilt scoring on an assist from Maddux Camden.

Just over five minutes later, the Blue and White were up 2-0, with a goal from Colton Roe on an assist from Brody Wilt.

GAHS led 3-0 with 17:13 left in the first half, as Camden scored on an assist from Wilt.

Less than two minutes later, Wilt scored an unassisted goal, weaving through the Panther defense on his way to making the lead 4-0.

The Blue and White were held scoreless for over 30 minutes, but went up 5-0 with 23:08 left in the contest, as Dalton Vanco scored on an assist from Bode Wamsley.

Vanco scored another goal with 18:02 left, this time on an assist from Wilt.

The Blue Devils capped off the 7-0 win with 1:20 remaining, with Wamsley scoring on an assist from Roe.

Bryson Miller had one save in goal for the guests.

Gallia Academy was back in action on Thursday at Fairland.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

