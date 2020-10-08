Blue Devils win D-2 district title

WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — The last time the Blue Devils went to the state golf tournament, they set all kinds of school records — but they didn’t win a district crown.

The honor of bringing home the program’s first boys district title since the turn of the millennium is now secure.

The Gallia Academy golf team notched the program’s 10th state berth in school history and first since 2011 on Wednesday following a 2-stroke victory over the field at the 2020 Division II Southeast District boys golf tournament held at Crown Hill Golf Club in Pickaway County.

The Blue Devils carded four of top 18 individual rounds on the day and finished with a winning tally of 341, which ended up being two shots better than the total produced by Ohio Valley Conference champion and district runner-up Fairland (343).

Fairfield Union was third out of 10 teams with a 344, while Wheelersburg (362) and Chesapeake (363) completed the top five positions. Unioto (366), Hillsboro (375), Piketon (386), Circleville (388) and McClain (437) rounded out the bottom half of the field.

GAHS — which has previously advanced to state in 1971, 1974 (spring), 1976-78, 1996-98 and 2011 — placed third overall in the 2011 D-2 championship at NorthStar Golf Club in Sunbury.

Gallipolis High School — separate from Gallia Academy’s history — also earned eight state berths in 1938-40, 1942 and 1962-65, which included a runner-up effort back in 1938.

Wheelersburg senior Trevin Mault claimed district medalist honors with a 2-over par round of 74 over 18 holes. Clayton Thomas of Fairland was the overall runner-up with a 77.

Sophomore Laith Hamid paced Gallia Academy with a fifth place effort of 79 after carding 9-holes logs of 40 and 39.

Senior Cooper Davis and junior William Hendrickson were part of a 5-way tie for 10th place with identical efforts of 86. Davis went 42 and 44 on his splits, while Hendrickson shot a pair of 43s on each 9-hole set.

Sophomore Beau Johnson completed the district winning tally with a split of 42 and 48 for an even 90, good enough for a 3-way tie for 18th place. Hunter Cook was also part of a 5-way tie for 27th place with matching 47s for a final tally of 94.

The Division II boys championships will be held at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 16-17.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Division II Southeast District boys golf championships held at Crown Hill Golf Club.

Pictured are the winning members of the Division II Southeast District boys golf championship from Gallia Academy. Standing, from left, are Laith Hamid, Hunter Cook, GAHS head coach Mark Allen, Cooper Davis, GAHS assistant coach Mark Allen II, William Hendrickson and Beau Johnson. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.9-GA-Champs.jpg Pictured are the winning members of the Division II Southeast District boys golf championship from Gallia Academy. Standing, from left, are Laith Hamid, Hunter Cook, GAHS head coach Mark Allen, Cooper Davis, GAHS assistant coach Mark Allen II, William Hendrickson and Beau Johnson. Submitted photo

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

