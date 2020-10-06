Athens golfers go unbeaten in TVC Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio — Finishing what they started.

The Athens golf team completed an unblemished league championship run on Monday night following a 26-stroke victory over the field at the seventh and final Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division match held at Athens Country Club.

The Bulldogs posted four of the top five individual rounds and ended their perfect 42-0 league mark with a winning tally of 177.

Alexander ended up as the runner-up with a 203 and also managed to finish tied for second with Meigs in the season standings with identical 29-13 marks. The Marauders were fourth overall on Monday with a team score of 220.

Wellston (216) was third and Vinton County (222) placed fifth on Monday, and WHS also ended up taking fourth place in the season standings. The Golden Rockets were 19-23 overall, while VCHS has an 18-24 league mark.

Neither River Valley nor Nelsonville-York competed at the final event. The Raiders ended up sixth overall with a 9-33 league mark, while NYHS posted a 1-41 record.

Ben Pratt claimed medalist honors with a 5-over par round of 41. Teammate Nathan Chadik and T.J. Vogt of Alexander shared runner-up honors with matching efforts of 44.

Landon McGee and Zack King paced MHS with identical rounds of 54. Payton Brown was next with a 55, while Coen Hall completed the Meigs tally with a 57.

Both Will Briggs and Will Zinn led Wellston with matching scores of 50, while Isaiah Allen paced the Vikings with a 52.

Below is the list of individual scores from each participating team.

ATHENS (177): Ben Pratt 41, Nathan Chadik 44, Tyson Smith 46, Will Ginder 46, Milan Hall 49, Matthew McDonald 51.

ALEXANDER (203): T.J. Vogt 44, Matthew Morris 47, Landon Atha 55, Issac York 57, Joe Trogdon 59, Ethan Scott 61.

WELLSTON (216): Will Briggs 50, Will Zinn 50, Brayden Daniels 58, Jaxson Montgomery 58, Josh Jackson 62, Logan Martin 66.

MEIGS (220): Landon McGee 54, Zack King 54, Payton Brown 55, Coen Hall 57.

VINTON COUNTY (222): Isaiah Allen 52, Brock Hamon 53, Sam Huston 55, Asa Davidson 62, Ryan Perry 65, Adam Tichenor 68.

RIVER VALLEY (N/S): None.

NELSONVILLE-YORK (N/S): None.

