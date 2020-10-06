RV, Southern compete in CC meets

There were a pair of cross country events held over the weekend, with River Valley competing at the Portsmouth Invitational on Friday while Southern participated in the Waterford Invitational on Saturday.

Here’s a look at how each of the local teams fared at their respective events.

Portsmouth Invitational

The Lady Raiders placed sixth and the Raiders finished seventh on Friday at Earl Thomas Conley Park in Scioto County.

There were six teams and 58 competitors in the varsity girls event, with Rock Hill coming away with the team crown with 46 points. Vinton County was the overall runner-up with a 50, while RVHS ended the day with 119 points.

River Valley junior Lauren Twyman won the individual title with a time of 19:44.14. Katy Seas of Peebles was second with a mark of 20:01.11.

Kate Nutter followed Twyman for the Lady Raiders with a 31st place time of 24:53.41. Ruth Rickett (25:02.19) and Nakeisha Shriver (28:20.05) were next with respective efforts of 32nd and 50th, while Shasta Craycraft (30:29.37) completed the team tally by placing 54th overall.

Northwest claimed the boys team title with 42 points, with Rock Hill placing second out of seven teams with 77 points. The Raiders ended up with a final tally of 155 points.

Landen Smith of Northwest defeated 72 other competitors for the boys crown, posting a winning mark of 16:23.06. Teammate Josh Shope was the overall runner-up with a time of 16:33.91.

Cody Wooten paced the Raiders with a 12th place time of 18:30.88, followed by Ryan Lollathin (19:23.65) and Alex Congrove (20:04.22) with respective efforts of 24th and 33rd.

Kade Alderman (21:50.15) was next in 50th place, while John Siciliano (22:02.00) completed the RVHS tally by finishing 53rd. Nathan Young (22:03.31) and Damieon Shriver (22:53.00) also placed 54th and 59th overall.

Waterford Invitational

Southern had three girls compete at the Waterford Invitational on Saturday.

Ava Roush led the Lady Tornadoes with a seventh place time of 28:41.8, followed by Lexi Smith (33:24.2) and Kamry Roush (34:03.4) with respective efforts of 13th and 14th places.

There were 20 competitors in the girls event, and six did not finish the race. Rosemary Stephens of Federal Hocking won the girls individual title with a mark of 20:50.5.

The Lady Lancers also won the team title with a perfect 15 points, primarily because no other programs had enough runners for a team score.

Waterford won the boys team title on a tiebreaker with Federal Hocking, with each team originally finishing with 37 points apiece. FHHS did not have a sixth runner to record a tiebreaking score.

Phinn Spindler of Fort Frye defeated the 24-entrant field with a winning time of 17:29.8.

Visit baumspage.com for complete results of the 2020 Portsmouth Invitational and Waterford Invitational.

© 2020 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

River Valley junior Kate Nutter hits full stride during the varsity girls race at the 2020 Federal Hocking Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 23 in Stewart, Ohio. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/10/web1_10.7-RV-Nutter.jpg River Valley junior Kate Nutter hits full stride during the varsity girls race at the 2020 Federal Hocking Cross Country Invitational held on Sept. 23 in Stewart, Ohio. Bryan Walters|OVP Sports

By Bryan Walters bwalters@aimmediamidwest.com

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.

Bryan Walters can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2101.