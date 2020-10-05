Bridgeport blanks Black Knights, 2-0

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — For the most part, it was even … except on the scoreboard.

Visiting Bridgeport netted two goals in the opening 15 minutes and ultimately played to a stalemate the rest of the way Saturday during a 2-0 victory over the Point Pleasant boys soccer team in a non-conference matchup at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field in Mason County.

The host Black Knights (6-4-4) found themselves in an early hole as Brock Amos beat two defenders on the dribble and placed the ball on the right side for a 1-0 edge in the fifth minute.

BHS then caught a bit of a break in the 15th minute as A.J. Dinaldo fired a shot on a goal, and the ball deflected off of a PPHS player and went into the net for an own goal — giving the guests a 2-goal cushion.

The Black Knights had little luck with some opportunistic bounces, including a pair of shots off the foot of Colton Young.

Young had a ball cleared by a defender just before it cleared the goal line, then Young hit the post on a break away attempt in the second half. Adam Veroski also played the Young ricochet from the post into a shot that the BHS keeper ultimately dove to save.

Both teams produced 14 shot attempts and six shots on goal, as well as three corner kicks apiece. Point Pleasant was also whistled for 13 of the 32 fouls in the contest.

Luke Pinkerton made four saves in net for the hosts.

Point Pleasant returns to action Tuesday when it travels to Poca for a non-conference friendly at 7 p.m.

