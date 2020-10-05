RedStorm men take fourth at Cougar Classic

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Jacob Calvin finished as part of a three-way tie for seventh place to lead the University of Rio Grande’s “A” team in the men’s division on Saturday’s MVNU Fall Cougar Classic hosted by Mount Vernon Nazarene University at the Chapel Hill Golf Course.

The RedStorm “A” team finished fourth among the seven competing teams at 17-over par 305, while Rio’s “B” entry was seventh at 68-over par 356.

Ohio Dominican University won the team crown by finishing a 2-under par 286. ODU’s “B” team and Shawnee State University completed the top three at 300 and 304, respectively.

Calvin, a sophomore from Chillicothe, Ohio, carded a 2-over par round of 74, while junior teammate Colton Blakeman (Piketon, OH) tied for 10th place at 4-over par 76.

Senior Logan Sheets (Bidwell, OH) was one of four players tied for 12th place after shooting a 5-over par 77, while freshman Whit Byrd (Pomeroy, OH) was one of three players in 16th place at 6-over par 78 and junior Levi Chapman (Pomeroy, OH) was 27th at 10-over par 82.

Freshman Devon Raines (Ravenswood, OH) led Rio Grande’s “B” team with a 12-over par 84 to tie for 28th place, while sophomore Jensen Anderson (Racine, OH) tied for 32nd place at 13-over 85.

Freshman Eric Dotson (Belpre, OH) and sophomore Ethan Mercer (Jackson, OH) also represented the RedStorm. Dotson was 35th at 17-over 89 and Mercer was 38th at 26-over par 98.

Shawnee State’s BJ Knox captured medalist honors by shooting a 4-under par 68. He was one of three players to finish the round under par.

Rio Grande returns to action on Oct. 12-13 at the Shawnee State University Fall Tournament.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

