Rio duo ties for fifth in MVNU Classic

MOUNT VERNON, Ohio — Rafaella Gioffre and Abby Eichmiller finished as part of a three-way tie for fifth place to lead the efforts of the University of Rio Grande women’s golf team in Saturday’s MVNU Fall Cougar Classic.

The 18-hole event was hosted by Mount Vernon Nazarene University at the Chapel Hill Golf Course.

Gioffre, a senior from Huron, Ohio and Eichmiller, a junior from Vincent, Ohio, each shot a 7-over par round of 79 to finish five shots behind medalist Alyssa Newsom of Ohio Dominican University.

As a team, Rio Grande finished fourth in the five-team field with a 51-over par total of 339.

Also representing the RedStorm were freshman Bailey Meadows (Gallipolis, OH), who was 16th at 17-over par 89; junior Hunter Rockhold (Clinton, OH), who placed 19th at 20-over par 92; and junior Madison Duskey (Beverly, OH), who finished 25th at 67-over par 139.

Ohio Dominican won the team title at 22-over par 310, while St. Francis (Ind.) and host Mount Vernon Nazarene completed the top three at 318 and 335.

Rio Grande returns to action on Monday in the opening round of the River States Conference Fall Preview in Florence, Ind.

By Randy Payton For Ohio Valley Publishing

Randy Payton is the Sports Information Director at the University of Rio Grande.

