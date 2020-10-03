Tomcats thump South Gallia, 66-0

MERCERVILLE, Ohio — No upset to be had.

The South Gallia football team dropped a 66-0 decision to Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division guest Trimble on Friday in Gallia County, with the Tomcats wrapping up their third straight undefeated league campaign.

The Tomcats (6-0, 5-0 TVC Hocking) needed just 12 seconds get on the board, with Bryce Downs breaking a 65-yard touchdown run, and Blake Guffey making his first of six point-after kicks.

South Gallia (0-6, 0-5) trailed 13-0 with 10:01 left in the first quarter, with Austin Wisor catching a 33-yard touchdown pass from Tabor Lackey.

With 7:45 to go in the opening stanza, Lackey tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Tucker Dixon, giving the guests a 20-0 lead.

A seven-yard scoring run by Todd Fouts and a six-yard touchdown pass from Lackey to Guffey gave the Tomcats a 34-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

THS was up 41-0 19 seconds into the second quarter, with a 38-yard touchdown run by Downs. An eight-yard touchdown run by Guffey gave Trimble a 48-0 lead, and then a five-yard scoring run by Ronald Maffin made the margin 54-0 at the half.

An interception return for a touchdown by Will Freeborn gave Trimble a 60-0 advantage with 5:01 left in the third quarter, and then Maffin capped off the 66-0 victory with a 16-yard touchdown run 26 seconds into the fourth.

Trimble had a 385-to-91 advantage in total offense, and a 15-to-7 edge in first downs. The Tomcats also won the turnover battle by a 2-to-1 tally. THS was penalized once for 15 yards, while SGHS was flagged three times for 40 yards.

Greg Davis — who completed his only pass attempt for 10 yards — led the Rebels on the ground with 45 yards on 33 totes, while Tristan Saber ran 14 times for 38 yards and caught the 10-yard pass.

For the Tomcats, Lackey completed 3-of-4 passes for 87 yards and three touchdowns. Downs led the way on the ground with 116 yards and two touchdowns on three carries, while Maffin finished with 112 yards and two scores on eight carries.

The Rebels will be back home on Friday against River Valley.

By Alex Hawley ahawley@aimmediamidwest.com

Alex Hawley can be reached at 740-446-2342, ext. 2100.

